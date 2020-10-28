Safety Comes First In New Dallas Theater Center Season

2017 Regional Theatre Tony Award Recipient Dallas Theater Center makes safety their number one priority as actors, artists, and some staff start preparations for their new season.

"In addition to modifying our work practices to maximize physical distancing, enhancing our scheduling to allow for deeper sanitation and providing new equipment to give staff the necessary personal protection, we've also focused on a mindset shift amongst our teams creating shows this season. Each person's individual activities inside and outside of Dallas Theater Center spaces have a direct impact on everyone else," said Bryan White, Director of Production, Dallas Theater Center. "'The show must go on' mentality doesn't have a real place here while we're grappling with COVID-19; if we can't do it safely, we just don't do it."

The first step was training select employees to become COVID compliance officers. These officers took courses from the Red Cross, OSHA, World Health Organization, and Health Education Services. Course topics ranged from COVID awareness to contact tracing to mass gatherings risk assessment training.

Show rehearsals will be the first time since the pandemic began that a significant number of employees are returning and will be there at the same time. All employees returning will begin regular COVID testing. In addition, they will submit symptom and temperature assessments before they show up to any of the three Dallas Theater Center campuses. If employees are willing and able to work from home, they are being encouraged to do so and anyone who doesn't feel comfortable coming back isn't being forced. Rehearsals will also be closed to anyone outside the testing group.

"From the very beginning we knew we needed to equip ourselves with the most relevant information available in order to help guide our team through this pandemic successfully. As that information is ever-changing, we are constantly updating our portfolios with new training, webinars and research as it becomes available. That training combined with strong advice and collaboration with our medical advisory team, has put us in the position where we can start thinking about making art again in a way that protects the health and safety of the entire team," said Andrea Somers, COVID19 Compliance Officer, Director of People Operations, Dallas Theater Center.

The COVID Compliance Officers are also consulting with two physicians. The doctors are helping them develop protocols and guidelines for returning. Different protocols have been developed for lighting, costumes, set production, and audio/visual depending on their needs. Dallas Theater Center has been stocking up on Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Their PPE order included 72 gallons of hand sanitizer, touchless hand sanitizer stations, masks, gloves, and disinfectant wipes.

"The process to bring us back took a team and countless hours of research and discussion. As a team, we will move forward safely within our organization and industry," said Theresa Zicolello, General Manager, Dallas Theater Center.

When audiences return in the late Spring they will be socially distanced with no more than 200 patrons sitting in a normally 570 seat house. They will also continue with their extensive cleaning practices and follow CDC, city, county and state guidelines. The COVID compliance officers are also coordinating their efforts with the AT&T Performing Arts Center.

To get information on Dallas Theater Centers' new season, visit https://www.dallastheatercenter.org/2020-2021-season-shows/.

