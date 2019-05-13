SWEENEY TODD Slashes Into Circle Theatre

Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd is a heart-pounding thriller set on the seedy side streets of 19th century London. Filled with diabolical humor and extraordinary music, this eight-time Tony Award-winning musical tells the tale of an exiled barber's quest to avenge the wrongs done to him and his family by a lecherous judge.



*Adult language & subject matter

Circle's Production is directed by Joel Ferrell with Music Direction by Ian Ferguson* who will perform as Anthony Hope. The cast also features Sarah Gay* (Mrs. Lovett), Mary Gilbreath Grim (Adolfo Pirelli/Beggar Woman), Max Hartman (Sweeney Todd), Alex Heika (Beadle/ Jonas Fogg), Randy Pearlman* (Judge Turpin), Alejandro Saucedo (Tobias Ragg), and Carly Wheeler (Johanna).

Sweeney Todd Is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com



Circle Theatre's production team members include Aimee Hurst Bozarth (Musical Associate/Pianist), Renee Dessommes* (Stage Manager), Matthew Gray (Sound Design), Bob Lavallee (Set Design), Melissa Panzarello (Costume Design), and Amanda West (Lighting Design).

* indicates members of Actors Equity.





