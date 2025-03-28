STEREOPHONIC, SPAMALOT, and More Set For Broadway at the Center's 2025/26 Season

The lineup also includes A Christmas Story, Mrs. Doubtfire, Kinky Boots, and more.
The AT&T Performing Arts Center has announced their 2025/2026 season of Broadway at the Center. This season’s lineup will kick off with A Christmas Story this holiday season, and will continue with Mrs. Doubtfire, Kinky Boots, The Music Man, and more.
A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL
November 21-23, 2025
MRS. DOUBTFIRE
December 26-28, 2025
Dallas Premiere
KINKY BOOTS
April 23-25, 2026
Meredith Willson’s THE MUSIC MAN
May 1-4, 2026
STEREOPHONIC
May 8-10, 2026
Dallas Premiere
SPAMALOT
July 9-12, 2026
KIMBERLY AKIMBO in partnership with Broadway Dallas
January 6-18, 2026
RAGTIME in partnership with Dallas Theater Center
March 27-April 19, 2026
MOMIX BOTANICA
June 6, 2026
CLUE in partnership with Broadway Dallas
June 16-28, 2026
“We’re really thrilled to present this stellar season featuring a good mix of family favorites, Broadway classics, and contemporary productions,” said Warren Tranquada, AT&T Performing Arts Center President & CEO. “Coming to see a musical production at the Winspear Opera House is a real treat, and we’re proud to provide more flexibility than ever to help patrons make the most of their experience. We can’t wait to welcome you to the Center and the Arts District for this incredible season.”
2025 also marks the seventh year of the Center’s partnership with Broadway Dallas. Each year, Broadway Dallas presents up to five weeks of Broadway programming at the beautiful Winspear Opera House on the Center’s campus in the Dallas Arts District — this season featuring KIMBERLY AKIMBO and CLUE.
Broadway at the Center series subscribers receive access to free ticket replacement, discounted pre-paid parking rates, and the Center’s inter-show ticket exchange, giving subscribers the flexibility to exchange one show’s tickets for another show in the series (excluding KIMBERLY AKIMBO and CLUE; limit one exchange per series). Subscription information is available here.
The Center’s flexible subscription packages allow patrons to select four to six shows from the season’s primary lineup while receiving the same benefits across all three options. Four-show subscription packages range from $164-$638, five-show subscription packages range from $205 to $790, and six-show subscription packages range from $246 to $957.
Subscription package sales begin Monday, March 31st and may be purchased by phone at 214-880-0202, or online.
