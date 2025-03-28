STEREOPHONIC, SPAMALOT, and More Set For Broadway at the Center's 2025/26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The AT&T Performing Arts Center has announced their 2025/2026 season of Broadway at the Center. This season’s lineup will kick off with A Christmas Story this holiday season, and will continue with Mrs. Doubtfire, Kinky Boots, The Music Man, and more.

Season Lineup

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL

November 21-23, 2025

MRS. DOUBTFIRE

December 26-28, 2025

Dallas Premiere

KINKY BOOTS

April 23-25, 2026

Meredith Willson’s THE MUSIC MAN

May 1-4, 2026

STEREOPHONIC

May 8-10, 2026

Dallas Premiere

SPAMALOT

July 9-12, 2026

Add-ons:

KIMBERLY AKIMBO in partnership with Broadway Dallas

January 6-18, 2026

RAGTIME in partnership with Dallas Theater Center

March 27-April 19, 2026

MOMIX BOTANICA

June 6, 2026

CLUE in partnership with Broadway Dallas

June 16-28, 2026

“We’re really thrilled to present this stellar season featuring a good mix of family favorites, Broadway classics, and contemporary productions,” said Warren Tranquada, AT&T Performing Arts Center President & CEO. “Coming to see a musical production at the Winspear Opera House is a real treat, and we’re proud to provide more flexibility than ever to help patrons make the most of their experience. We can’t wait to welcome you to the Center and the Arts District for this incredible season.”

2025 also marks the seventh year of the Center’s partnership with Broadway Dallas. Each year, Broadway Dallas presents up to five weeks of Broadway programming at the beautiful Winspear Opera House on the Center’s campus in the Dallas Arts District — this season featuring KIMBERLY AKIMBO and CLUE.

Broadway at the Center series subscribers receive access to free ticket replacement, discounted pre-paid parking rates, and the Center’s inter-show ticket exchange, giving subscribers the flexibility to exchange one show’s tickets for another show in the series (excluding KIMBERLY AKIMBO and CLUE; limit one exchange per series). Subscription information is available here.

The Center’s flexible subscription packages allow patrons to select four to six shows from the season’s primary lineup while receiving the same benefits across all three options. Four-show subscription packages range from $164-$638, five-show subscription packages range from $205 to $790, and six-show subscription packages range from $246 to $957.

Subscription package sales begin Monday, March 31st and may be purchased by phone at 214-880-0202, or online.

