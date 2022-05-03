SPAMILTON: AN AMERICAN PARODY, NEXT TO NORMAL & More Announced for Coppell Arts Center 2022-2023 Season

The Coppell Arts Center has announced its 2022-2023 presentation season, featuring nine thrilling productions. Following an incredible opening year, the Center's second series will be one for the ages. From the spellbinding mechanical puppetry of Dragons and Mythical Beasts to the Music City Hit-Makers' electrifying performances of Nashville's greatest hits, each show promises to excite, entertain, and inspire. Lone Star Circus's A Merry Cirque Holiday Spectacular will also make its triumphant return-featuring new acts that will bring holiday joy to the Arts Center. Whether you're looking for the family-friendly wizardry of The Gazillion Bubble Show or an evening of side-splitting laughter with Spamilton: An American Parody's send-up of America's favorite hip-hopera, the Center's second season has a show for everyone.

Season tickets for Coppell Arts Center's 2022-2023 presentation season can be purchased online at CoppellArtsCenter.org, or by contacting the Box Office at 972-304-7097 or BoxOffice@coppelltx.gov. Season subscribers enjoy a 10% discount on ticket prices and secure their seats for each Saturday evening performance of the Arts Center's second season. The Arts Center also offers a customizable Flex Ticketing Package, allowing you to build an ideal subscription featuring the shows you want to see. Enjoy a 10% discount by purchasing tickets to four or more shows and opting into the Flex Ticketing Package. Season subscriptions and Flex Ticketing Packages will go on public sale on Tuesday, May 10 at 10 AM. Single tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 3 at 10 AM. More information about the 2022-2023 presentation season is available at https://www.coppellartscenter.org/events/season.

2022-2023 SEASON OVERVIEW

Dallas Symphony Orchestra

September 7, 2022 • Time TBA

Rescheduled from the 2020- 2021 season! The Dallas Symphony Orchestra delivers uplifting, entertaining musical experiences and innovative, enriching educational opportunities-both within the inspiring Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center and across the community. From Beethoven to the Beatles, Sibelius to Star Wars, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra offers a great night out for every interest. Whether you are a first-time concert attendee or a lifelong listener, you'll always leave a DSO performance or educational event energized and uplifted.

The Gazillion Bubble Show

October 1, 2022 • 1 PM & 7 PM

October 2, 2022 • 1 PM & 6 PM

After 20 years as a Master of Bubbles, in 2007 Fan Yang brought his unique brand of bubble artistry to the Big Apple and has since wowed bubble lovers of all ages. The Gazillion Bubble Show truly is a family affair for Fan: his wife Ana, son Deni, daughter Melody, and brother Jano all can be found on stage in New York and around the world performing their bubble magic. Audiences are delighted with an unbubblievable experience, a washed with a bubble tide, and some even find themselves INSIDE a bubble. Mind-blowing bubble magic, spectacular laser lighting effects, and momentary soapy masterpieces will make you smile, laugh, and feel like a kid again!

Spamilton: An American Parody

November 4 & 5, 2022 • 8 PM

Gerard Alessandrini, the comic mastermind behind the long-running hit Forbidden Broadway, has created a new musical parody, Spamilton: An American Parody. It's the fictitious story of a very famous writer / director / star trying to save Broadway from mediocrity and oblivion. Along the way, this sharp and lovable genius not only takes aim at Broadway's current mega-hit but manages to make hysterical mincemeat out of many classic and new Broadway shows. Countless film and stage stars drop by to add to the fun and mayhem, making this spoof a multi-generational delight for everyone!

A Merry Cirque Holiday Spectacular

December 15 & 16, 2022 • 7:30 PM

December 17 & 18, 2022 • 2 PM & 7:30 PM

Back by Popular Demand! Let the holidays begin in awe with A Merry Cirque, presented by Lone Star Circus. Audiences will be on the edge of their seats enjoying thrilling daredevils, electrifying jugglers, mesmerizing acrobats, hilarious clowns, and endearing four-legged performers! A holiday show packaged for the whole family to enjoy!

San Jose Taiko

January 28, 2023 • 1 PM & 7 PM

San Jose Taiko has been mesmerizing audiences since 1973 with the powerful and propulsive sounds of the taiko. Inspired by traditional Japanese drumming, San Jose Taiko performers express the beauty and harmony of the human spirit through the voice of the taiko as they create new dimensions in Asian American movement and music. This presentation features an interactive educational matinee and an exhilarating evening show!

About the Interactive Educational Performance: Exploring and experiencing creative expression in the form of taiko enriches our lives and communities in important ways. It helps us grow and find personal fulfillment, teaches and challenges us, and helps us understand and empathize with others.

Forever Young

February 11, 2023 • 2 PM & 8 PM

Forever Young follows one unforgettable group of friends as they discover the greatest hits of all time! Set in a music-filled suburban basement, this unbelievable heartfelt true story is guaranteed to take you back to the first time you pushed play, tuned in, and set the needle down. Featuring songs by Billy Joel, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Huey Lewis & The News, Styx, Queen, Michael Jackson, Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Brooks & Dunn, The Black Crows, Bon Jovi, and many more, this multi-award-winning production is jam-packed with powerhouse vocals, dynamite choreography, and one sensational true story that is guaranteed to make you feel...FOREVER YOUNG.

Dragons and Mythical Beasts

March 4, 2023 • 2 PM & 6 PM

Calling all brave heroes! Enter a magical world of myths and legends in this fantastical new interactive show for all the family. Unveil a myriad of dark secrets and come face to face with some of the most magnificent monsters and terrifying beasts ever to walk the earth. Discover the colossal Stone Troll, the mysterious Indrik and Japanese Baku; the Tooth Fairy (not as sweet as you'd think), an adorable Unicorn and majestic Griffin. Take your place among legendary heroes, just don't wake the Dragon...From the creators of the West End smash hit Dinosaur World Live, who bring spectacular puppets to life, don't miss this brand-new, spell-binding adventure, live on stage!

Music City Hit-Makers

April 21 & 22, 2023 • 7:30 PM

Nothing represents Nashville better than a songwriter and a musical vision. The Music City Hit-Makers are award winning songwriters that offer acoustic performances of songs they penned for Nashville's most notable stars and household names such as Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Rascal Flatts, The Dixie Chicks, Tim McGraw, Wynonna Judd, Brad Paisley, and Chris Stapleton, and many others! In addition to musical performances, these artists will share the unique, entertaining, comical, and surprising tales of how these hits were made with each country star, bringing the audience back to the moment they first heard these songs.

Next to Normal

Presented by Theatre Three

Book and Lyrics by Brian Yorkey • Music by Tom Kitt

July 21 • 8 PM | July 22 • 2:30 PM & 8 PM | July 23 • 2:30 PM

Dad's an architect; Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal; their daughter and son are bright, wise-cracking teens, appearing to be a typical American family. And yet their lives are anything but normal. Winner of three 2009 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Score, and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize, Next to Normal explores a family's raw and emotional journey with a mother struggling with chronic bipolar disorder as they navigate a world of therapists and medication. With its stunning score and poignant lyrics, this dynamic musical takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family's story with love, sympathy, and heart.

About Theatre Three: Now entering its 60th season, Theatre Three (T3) was founded by Norma Young, Jac Alder, Esther Ragland, and Roy Dracup in 1961, first performing seasons of acclaimed theatre at the Sheraton Hotel. In time, the organization needed more space and moved to a renovated factory space in Deep Ellum. In 1969, the organization leased its current space in Uptown in the Quadrangle. In 1985, T3 purchased the building and underwent extensive remodeling. Theatre Three is dedicated to illuminating the human experience with exemplary, intimate theatrical productions by nurturing authors, regional artists, and audiences.