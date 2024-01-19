SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL & More Set for Broadway Dallas 2024/2025 Season

Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America have revealed the full lineup of Broadway shows coming to Dallas in the 2024/2025 Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas. The season includes four Dallas premieres and the return of audience favorites.



Season tickets are available now. 7-show packages start at $245 and new patrons can visit Click Here or call 866-276-4884 (Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) to subscribe. Subscriber benefits include access to the best seats for one low price, priority access to additional tickets before public on sale, option to enroll in interest and fee-free payment plans, and ticket exchange privileges. All current subscribers will be automatically renewed into the 2024/2025 season and beyond risk free.



“Our fabulous 2024/2025 season is packed with brand new Broadway hits and the return of many classics and crowd favorites,” says Ken Novice, President and CEO of Broadway Dallas. “We’re so proud to bring this lineup to Dallas and we can’t wait to share it with all of you.”



The 2024/2025 Broadway Series launches in December with the Tony Award®–winning musical comedy SHUCKED. The series continues with the high-flying musical that has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years in a newly-imagined production, PETER PAN; the hilarious new musical that flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, & JULIET; the beloved, cinematic classic adapted for the stage, BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL; the smash hit musical based on the songs of ABBA, MAMMA MIA!; one of the most breathtaking and beloved productions ever to grace the stage, Disney’s THE LION KING; an epic story of perseverance and hope that speaks to every generation, LIFE OF PI; and THE WIZ returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new Broadway-bound tour, the first one in 40 years. In addition, the haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go, HADESTOWN, and the remarkable true story of the small town in Newfoundland that opened their homes to 7,000 stranded travelers on 9/11, COME FROM AWAY will be offered as season options.



LIFE OF PI and COME FROM AWAY will be presented by Broadway Dallas at the Winspear Opera House as part of its on-going collaboration with the AT&T Performing Arts Center.



Single tickets to individual shows will go on sale at a later date. Group pricing is available now for groups of 10 or more. Reserve by calling (214) 426-4768 or emailing Groups@BroadwayDallas.org.



Subscribers can make the most of their season with CenterStage. CenterStage members enjoy tailored benefits that enhance their experience each time they visit the theater – all while supporting artistic excellence at Broadway Dallas and helping to spread the spirit of Broadway to all corners of our community.



Broadway Dallas strives to impact the lives of children and families through community outreach and education. Broadway Dallas offers year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages and provides a wide array of arts-driven, equitable programs, such as ConnecTix, Community Spotlight, 212° Connect, and Broadway Dallas’ annual High School Musical Theatre Awards, all of which have been uniquely created to help us share the spirit of Broadway and will continue in the 2024/2025 season.





SHUCKED | December 3 - 15, 2024

Presented by Broadway Dallas at the Music Hall at Fair Park



SHUCKED is a Tony Award®–winning musical comedy. Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), a score by the Grammy® Award–winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow”) and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater.





PETER PAN | December 25, 2024 – January 5, 2025

Presented by Broadway Dallas at the Music Hall at Fair Park



This high-flying musical has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse, directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The adventure begins when PETER PAN and his mischievous sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the bedroom of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of fairy dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including “I’m Flying,” “I Gotta Crow,” “I Won’t Grow Up” and “Neverland.” PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning – your entire family will be Hooked!





& JULIET | January 28 – February 9, 2025

Presented by Broadway Dallas at the Music Hall at Fair Park



Created by the Emmy®-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & JULIET asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone‚" "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life‚" "That’s The Way It Is,“ and "Can't Stop the Feeling!"—all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.





BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL | March 18 - 30, 2025

Presented by Broadway Dallas at the Music Hall at Fair Park



Great Scott! BACK TO THE FUTURE, the beloved, cinematic classic is now a Broadway musical with its destination set for Dallas in 2025.



Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, four WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical, and the Broadway World Award for Best New Musical, BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL is adapted for the stage by the iconic film’s creators Bob Gale (Back to the Future trilogy) and Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump) and directed by the Tony Award®-winner John Rando with original music by multi-Grammy® winners Alan Silvestri (Avengers: Endgame) and Glen Ballard (Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror”), alongside hit songs from the movie including “The Power of Love,” “Johnny B. Goode,” “Earth Angel,” and “Back in Time.”



When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he’s in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past, and send himself... back to the future. When BACK TO THE FUTURE hits 88mph, it’ll change musical theatre history forever.





MAMMA MIA! | April 15 - 27, 2025

Presented by Broadway Dallas at the Music Hall at Fair Park



A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads.

And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!



Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago.



For nearly 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.





Disney’s THE LION KING | June 4 – July 3, 2025

Presented by Broadway Dallas at the Music Hall at Fair Park

(Make it an 8-show package)



More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the phenomenon of Disney’s THE LION KING, and now you can, too, when Dallas’ best-loved musical returns to the Music Hall at Fair Park. Winner of six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, this landmark musical event brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award®-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features some of Broadway’s most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award®-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice. There is simply nothing else like THE LION KING.





LIFE OF PI | August 5 - 17, 2025

Presented by Broadway Dallas at the Winspear Opera House



A THEATRICAL EVENT UNLIKE ANYTHING ELSE!



Winner of three Tony Awards® and the Olivier Award for Best Play, the Broadway and West End sensation LIFE OF PI is “an exhilarating evening of theater” (The Wall Street Journal).



Based on the novel that sold more than 15 million copies and became a worldwide phenomenon, LIFE OF PI is an epic story of perseverance and hope that speaks to every generation and “gives new life to Broadway” (The Today Show).



After a shipwreck in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy named Pi survives on a lifeboat with four companions— a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan and a Royal Bengal tiger.



Told with jaw-dropping visuals, world class puppetry and exquisite stagecraft, LIFE OF PI creates a breathtaking journey that will leave you filled with awe and joy.





THE WIZ | September 9 - 21, 2025

Presented by Broadway Dallas at the Music Hall at Fair Park



The Tony® Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back.



THE WIZ returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new Broadway-bound tour, the first one in 40 years.



This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway – from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and finger-snapping ‘70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world. A dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road.



Featuring a book by William F. Brown and a Tony Award-winning score by Charlie Smalls (and others), director Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney’s Aida), award-winning choreographer JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” Black is King), additional material by Tony-nominated and Emmy-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show,” “Late Night With Seth Meyers”), Joseph Joubert (music supervision, orchestrations, & music arrangements), Allen René Louis (vocal arrangements, music arrangements), and Emmy Award®-winning music director and Grammy Award®-winning writer, Adam Blackstone (Dance Music Arranger), have conjured up an Oz unlike anything ever seen before. So everybody rejoice!





COME FROM AWAY | January 14 - 19, 2025

Presented by Broadway Dallas at the Winspear Opera House

(Season option)



Broadway’s COME FROM AWAY is a Best Musical winner all across North America!



This New York Times Critics’ Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.



Don’t miss this breathtaking musical written by Tony® nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, directed by Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley and musical staging by Tony-nominee Kelly Devine. The tour is directed by Daniel Goldstein with musical staging by Richard J. Hinds, based on the original Broadway direction and choreography.





On 9/11, the world stopped.



On 9/12, their stories moved us all.





HADESTOWN | February 25 – March 2, 2025

Presented by Broadway Dallas at the Music Hall at Fair Park

(Season option)



COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE.



Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.



HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.



