SEXY LAUNDRY Comes to Soul Rep Next Month

As a follow up to the sold-out season opener of the riveting regional premiere production of William Jackson Harper's TRAVISVILLE, Soul Rep Theatre Company continues its dynamic TO DALLAS, WITH LOVE 2022-2023 season with Michele Riml's delightful comedy, SEXY LAUNDRY. The production, directed by Co-Associate Artistic Director of Theater, Dee Hunter-Smith, will run February 10 - 12 & February 15 - 18 at the Margo Jones Theater, located in the Magnolia Lounge at Fair Park, 1121 First Avenue. Tickets can be purchased at www.soulrep.org and range from $25 - $30. Group Tickets are also available.

SEXY LAUNDRY stars Soul Rep Co-Founder and Co-Associate Artistic Director of Film, Tonya Holloway, as "Alice" and local veteran actor, Bill Hass, as "Henry", in a play that offers both a hilarious and moving exploration of a middle-aged couple's attempt to spice up their love life. Can they embrace all the wild suggestions Alice keeps pulling from her handy-dandy marriage-saving manual? Is Henry prepared to see his fifty-plus wife, and mother of his children, dressed in black leather? The relatable characters of Alice and Henry share their erotic fantasies, exchange recriminations, and take turns confessing the details of their mid-life crises as the play flips from comedic to serious and back again. Their touching and hilarious rediscovery of themselves and their inspiring efforts to restore their marriage will resonate.

"Soul Rep is so excited to share this popular play with Dallas audiences," says Dee Hunter-Smith. "SEXY LAUNDRY will bring a bit of much needed levity and escape at a time when so many people need it."

Soul Rep's current season is sponsored in part by generous support from TACA, City of Dallas Office of Art and Culture, Moody Fund for the Arts, and the Holloway Family Foundation.