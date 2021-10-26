Rover To Present KOSHER LUTHERANS

Rover Dramawerks concludes their 21st Season with the comedy Kosher Lutherans by William Missouri Downs.

Performances will be at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in Plano, running just two weekends: November 11-20 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Hanna and Franklyn (played by Sara Rashelle and Kurt Kelley) are a seemingly perfect couple who desperately want to have a child of their own, but are unable to do so. One day their dreams come true: they meet a young, naïve, pregnant girl from Iowa (Lydia Williams) who offers to let them adopt her out-of-wedlock baby. Just before the adoption papers are signed, they discover she doesn't know they're Jewish. In a desperate attempt not to blow the deal the couple, "aided" by their Jewish friends Ben and Martha (Trevor Smith and Kristi Smith), decide to pose as Lutherans to appeal to the girl's apparent Midwestern sensibilities, leading to some hysterical twists and turns.

Rick Tuman serves as director and designs the set, with Stacy Winsett as stage manager and costume designer. Lighting design is by Catherine M. Luster, with sound design by Robbi Holman and props design by Jessica Morris. Kenneth Hall will run lights and sound.

Thursday, November 11 is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or "pay-what-you-can" at the door, and playwright William Missouri Downs will be in attendance. Regular ticket prices for Kosher Lutherans are $24.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $18.00 on Thursdays and matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors. Tickets may be ordered online at www.roverdramawerks.com, and season subscriptions are also available.

For more information about Rover Dramawerks, please visit them online at www.roverdramawerks.com or call 972-849-0358.