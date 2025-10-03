RIDE THE CYCLONE Opens Season 47 at Stage West

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stage West, in association with Theatre TCU, will present the regional premiere of Ride the Cyclone with Book, Music, and Lyrics by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell. Performances begin October 16, 2025, at 821 W Vickery Blvd. in Fort Worth.

In this critically acclaimed cult musical, a freak roller coaster accident derails the lives of the St. Cassian High School chamber choir. Now dead, trapped in carnival limbo, they’re greeted by a mechanical fortune teller who proposes a game. The prize? One lucky winner will return to life.

Darkly comic, wildly inventive, and deeply moving, Ride the Cyclone is a genre-smashing musical about death and life and making the best of both.

“This show taps directly into the electric energy of the Halloween season—offbeat, eerie, and full of heart. With a killer young cast and a surreal carnival world, it's made for everyone who loves their theatre unpredictable and unforgettable.” — Dana Schultes, Executive Producer

“Ride the Cyclone is our exhilarating launch! We’ve been in line to produce this musical roller coaster for a while, and we are thrilled to be strapped in with Theatre TCU for the production. This surprisingly touching, topsy-turvy show became an overnight TikTok sensation. So get your tickets and buckle up.” — Garret Storms, Director