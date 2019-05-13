Photo Flash: THE ISLAND OF THE SKOG At Dallas Children's Theater

The best laid plans of mice and well, Skog, are upended in a lively musical adventure that navigates land and sea in THE ISLAND OF THE SKOG. In this stage adaptation of the book by the same name, iconic illustrations from beloved children's author Steven Kellogg's come vibrantly to life onstage as Jenny, Bouncer, and the Rowdies journey in search of a calm new home, but instead find bigger obstacles than they ever imagined. THE ISLAND OF THE SKOG runs at Dallas Children's Theater (DCT) from May 3 - 25, 2019.

When Jenny and her mice friends grow weary of ravenous cats, noisy humans, and peril on the streets, they decide a new island paradise is the order of the day. Led by the surly Captain Bouncer, the Rough-riding Rowdies think they've hit the jackpot until they discover that a "giant" already has dibs on their newfound home. The Rowdies and Skog each devise a survival of the fittest plan that, in the end, only points out the flaws that come with assuming the worst and refusing to compromise. A delightfully charming and gentle story that brings to life the author's beloved illustrations and characters.

"THE ISLAND OF THE SKOG continues to be a story that we're all charmed and delighted by. As adults it puts us in a place of looking at the world through the eyes of a child and reflecting on our own children's behavior. And children look at the story and see themselves on stage," said Robyn Flatt, director of THE ISLAND OF THE SKOG and Executive Artistic Director of DCT. "Steven Kellogg is deeply committed to approaching relationships in an open and transparent way. He wants children to feel that they are loved and cared for, consistent with DCT's core values."

Local legend Deborah Brown anchors the cast with a motherly presence in the role of brave, commanding Jenny, alongside audience favorite K. Doug Miller who plays the scholarly Wooster. Karl Schaeffer, longtime DCT staff member, plays Bouncer for the second time, having previously played the role in the 2003 mounting of the show. Gena Loe and Alyssa Cavazos return to the DCT stage together, having recently appeared in ELLA ENCHANTED: THE MUSICAL. Blake Seabourn and Max J. Swarner compliment Schaeffer's Bouncer as the wily Rowdy 2 and sly Rowdy 3, respectively. Ziggy Renner, recently named Technical Director at Stage West Theatre, rounds out the cast as the puppeteer.

"THE ISLAND OF THE SKOG is a story that skews toward the younger end of our market, but it's so charming and so heartwarming that the whole family can come and have a glorious time seeing the show together," Flatt said. "And it definitely highlights issues that parents can take home to talk to their kids about."

Celebrate National Rodent Day every day at DCT from May 3 - May 25 while author/illustrator Steven Kellogg's mischievous mice are in Dallas with their famed story, THE ISLAND OF THE SKOG! Join Jenny, Bouncer, and Wooster for photo ops that are just the cat's meow. Kids can also draw and color with graphic artist and animator Brad Kozak, who will be on hand to demonstrate the art of drawing and help guide everyone's artistic hand with their own creations.

Photo Credit: Karen Almond.



