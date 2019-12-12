Photo Flash: PETER PAN Takes Flight At The Uptown Theater

PETER PAN THE MUSICAL, presented by the Grand Prairie Arts Council, opens at the historic Uptown Theater on Friday, December 6, 2019, and runs through Sunday, December 15, 2019. The beautifully restored 1950's theater is located at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050.

Reserved seating tickets are $25, $20, and $15. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.artsgp.org/Current-Show.html or by calling the box office at 972-237-8786.

Based on the classic tale by J.M. Barrie, PETER PAN THE MUSICAL is the story of a young boy who never wants to grow up, but so longs to have a mother. Peter Pan (Mallory Roelke) visits London where he meets the Darling children and hopes to bring Wendy (Jesse Martinez) back as a mother for himself and the Lost Boys. The Darlings accompany Peter back to the magical Neverland, where they learn to fly, get involved in all sorts of adventures, and take on the evil Captain Hook (Aaron Knight).

This Broadway classic is filled with a rich musical score, energetic dance numbers, daring sword fights, and the magic of flying. PETER PAN THE MUSICAL is a classic tale the entire family is sure to enjoy.

Photo Credit: Hannah Midkiff

