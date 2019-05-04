Photo Flash: ORDINARY DAYS at Lakeside Community Theatre
From one of musical theatre's most exciting new composers comes ORDINARY DAYS, a refreshingly honest and funny musical about making real connections in the city that never sleeps (but probably should at some point.) ORDINARY DAYS tells the story of four young New Yorkers whose lives intersect as they search for fulfillment, happiness, love, and cabs. Lakeside Community Theatre presents the title now through May 18. Tickets and more information can be found at www.lctthecolony.com.
Cast:
Gabie Hocson (Deb)
Anthony J. Ortega (Warren)
Morgan Maxey (Claire)
Gabriel Ethridge (Jason)
Creative Team:
Director: Emily Leekha
Music Director: John Norine Jr.
Stage Manager: Elizabeth Cantrell
Pianist: Emanuel Smith
Photos courtesy of Humberto De Santiago