Performing Arts Fort Worth Announces Broadway at the Bass Cancellations

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced today additional cancellations to its Broadway at the Bass season. Engagements of Disney's THE LION KING (Jan. 13-31, 2021) and DEAR EVAN HANSEN (Feb. 9-14, 2021) have been cancelled. Performing Arts Fort Worth is working diligently with the producers of both shows to bring them back to Bass Hall in a future Broadway at the Bass season.

These new cancellations come on the heels of previously announced cancellations of COME FROM AWAY, MY FAIR LADY, CATS, Elton John & Tim Rice's AIDA, THE CHER SHOW, CHICAGO, WAITRESS and THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES.

The current Broadway at the Bass season now includes Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (April 6-11, 2021), JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (July 27-Aug. 1, 2021) and Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA! (Aug. 10-15, 2021).

As was previously announced, the highly anticipated Fort Worth debut of HAMILTON has been rescheduled to Jan. 18-Feb. 6, 2022.

No action is necessary for current ticket holders who purchased their tickets through the Bass Hall website, www.basshall.com, or Bass Hall Box Office. Emails have been sent to ticket holders with additional information.

Those who purchased tickets through third parties will need to contact their points of purchase.

"The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a significant impact on Broadway and the Touring Broadway industry," said Performing Arts Fort Worth President & CEO Dione Kennedy. "Our industry was one of the first to close down and will be one of the last to reopen. The touring industry is based on an economic model of 100% capacity, so until it is safe and appropriate, our theatrical community will face ongoing challenges. We look forward to reopening our doors and welcoming patrons back to Bass Hall when it is safe and appropriate."

Current Broadway at the Bass shows:

Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - April 6-11, 2021

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - July 27-Aug. 1, 2021

Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA! - Aug. 10-15, 2021

HAMILTON - Jan. 18-Feb. 6, 2022

Cancelled Broadway at the Bass shows:

COME FROM AWAY - July 7-12, 2020 - cancelled; working to bring show back in a future season

THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Sept. 1-2, 2020 - cancelled

MY FAIR LADY - Oct. 6-11, 2020 - cancelled; working to bring show back in a future season

CHICAGO - Oct. 13-14, 2020 - cancelled; working to bring show back in a future season

WAITRESS - Nov. 7-8, 2020 - cancelled

Disney's THE LION KING - Jan. 13-31, 2021 - cancelled; working to bring show back in a future season

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Feb. 9-14, 2021 - cancelled; working to bring show back in a future season

CATS - June 15-20, 2021 - cancelled; working to bring show back in a future season

Elton John & Tim Rice's AIDA - June 22-27, 2021 - cancelled

THE CHER SHOW - July 27-Aug. 1, 2021 - cancelled

