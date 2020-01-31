PY1 Has Extended Their Arlington Engagement

Due to popular demand, PY1, the innovative, pyramid-shaped entertainment venue by Lune Rouge Entertainment, is thrilled to announce that our February tickets are now available for purchase. Now running through end of February, audiences will have a little more time to experience PY1 during its limited engagement at Globe Life Park, before it moves on to its next location.

"The public's response to the various experiences offered by PY1 has been overwhelmingly positive", says Lune Rouge Entertainment's CEO Stéphane Mongeau. "We are excited to be here until the end of February."

PY1, located at Globe Life Park, offers various experiences targeting all publics and ages, including:

Through the Echoes™, a one-of-a-kind multimedia show that takes visitors on a technological and emotional odyssey through space and time featuring lasers, 360° projections, kinetic stage elements, special effects and grandiose lightscapes.

Stella - The Time Machine Journey™, a new participatory show that encourages kids and families to move and dance together in the biggest time machine ever built. Using some incredible images and awe-inspiring music from our show Through the Echoes™, Stella promises an unforgettable adventure for the whole family.

PY1 Nights, under the artistic direction of Sarah Bromley and the Lune Rouge Entertainment team, offer a curated lineup of local and international headliners for the February shows, including Dallas-based female DJ Stephanie Tran, known as STETRA, DJ and Producer Shawn Kasal, who goes by Mala Strana, and DJ Sober, who is widely known for his collaborations with Leon Bridges. Additionally, internationally- known Dj Ruckus, who just performed at the Grammys last weekend, will be at the tables for the second edition of POP on Saturday Night. Other headliners include BLOND:ISH, New York-based VANJEE, Marbs and Evan Casey of the DJ crew Desert Hearts Black, and more.

PY1 Nights is currently scheduled for Saturday, February 1st with POP, Saturday, February 8 with UNDERWORLD, Friday, February 14 with EYE WONDER, Saturday February 15 with CANDY WORLD, Friday February 28 with UNDERWORLD and Saturday February 29 to be announced. Check PY1.com for the line-up dates.

Tickets for February showings can be purchased now at PY1.com. Corporate and group tickets are also available.

ABOUT PY1:

PY1 is an innovative pyramid shaped venue imagined by Lune Rouge Entertainment. With a capacity of up to a thousand guests, the 81-foot high traveling structure is dedicated to the creation and presentation of memorable experiences. PY1 is a marvel of technology and a one-of-a-kind playground for shows and special events that offers a new kind of entertainment at the heart of a custom-produced multimedia universe thanks to the talent of some of the world's greatest storytellers. For more information, visit: https://www.py1.com/en/





