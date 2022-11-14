POTTED POTTER â€“ THE UNAUTHORIZED HARRY EXPERIENCE Comes To Dallas March 2023
Enjoy this critically acclaimed comedic rendition of all seven Harry Potter books in 70 hilarious minutes.
AT&T Performing Arts Center, Starvox Entertainment and Potted Productions announced that, after several successful North American tours and over 800 performances at Bally's in Las Vegas, London's West End hit Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience - A Parody by Dan and Jeff will play in Dallas.
Created by two-time Olivier Award-nominated BBC Television actors Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, the show will cast a spell over the Wyly Theatre, from March 3 to March 5, 2023. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.attpac.org.
Selling out to crowds around the world, Potted Potter will have you flying off your seat (or broomstick) with laughter. The perfect show for muggles, witches and wizards of all ages, this production of the boy-who-lived's story combines all seven books into 70 hilarious minutes. The cleverly curated show includes all of your favorite characters, perfect Potter props and even a live Quidditch match!
Starvox Entertainment and Potted Productions first introduced the fabulously funny show to North American audiences in Toronto in 2012, where it received rave reviews. Over the past several years the show has completed multiple tours, delighting crowds with its clever wit. Potted Potter has left audiences feeling positively nostalgic and has sold out theatres across the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Dubai, and Canada. Whether you're team Gryffindor or don't know the difference between a Death Eater and Dumbledore, this show is a seriously good time.
Tickets are on sale now starting at $40.75. Tickets can be purchased at www.attpac.org.
