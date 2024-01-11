New Play About Jackie Kennedy Sets Southwest Premiere For March 2024 At The Eisemann Center In Richardson

The Eisemann Center present the Southwest premiere of Actor/Playwright Tom Dugan’s new play JACKIE as part of the Eisemann Center Presents series.

In JACKIE, actor Kait Haire portrays former First Lady Jackie Kennedy in a powerful and revealing narrative that begins on June 5, 1968, when she receives word of her brother-in-law Robert Kennedy’s assassination. Set in her 5th Avenue New York City apartment, the audience takes a journey with a distressed Jackie who’s wondering how she could possibly live through another great loss. She contemplates a course of action that would greatly surprise most Americans. The play’s journey sheds light on the profound emotional and mental anguish that nearly pushed her to the brink.



Playwright Tom Dugan dives deep into Jackie Kennedy’s life history to stay true to the woman portrayed in the play. He explains, “During my extensive research for JACKIE, I adhered to the highest standards of verifiable information regarding the life of Jackie Kennedy (Onassis).” Dugan continues, “It is important to note that I benefited greatly from my personal interviews with members of Jackie’s inner circle and from previously unavailable reports and briefs focusing on the years 1964 to 1968 prepared by the Secret Service and the FBI which were released in 2007 under the Freedom of Information Act. I came to understand that Jackie had a powerful sexuality she used to manipulate the media, the public, and the people in her life.” He concludes, “Kait Haire has that same alluring charisma – her Jackie is compelling, real, and seductive.”

JACKIE is produced by Emery Entertainment. The producing entity has a rich history with the Eisemann Center with previous theatricals playing the Center including Christmas with C.S. Lewis, Churchill and more.

Performances are Saturday, March 9 at 2 PM and 8 PM and Sunday, March 10 at 2 PM in the Bank of America Theatre at the Charles W. Eisemann Center (2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, TX). Tickets to this all-new one-woman play about one of our country’s most fascinating icons range from $38 to $64 and are on sale now at the Eisemann Center Ticket Office (972.744.4650 • Click Here).