New Dallas Children's Theater Zoom Series Features Heroes And Books

Dallas Children's Theater (DCT), in preparation for the holiday season, will be providing families with a chance to learn more about three December holidays and the children's book authors who have written about them.

In a series of free Zoom shows titled HEROES FOR THE PAGES, DCT will spotlight two of local Dallas author Nancy Churnin's children's books: Irving Berlin: The Immigrant Boy Who Made America Sing and The Queen and the First Christmas Tree.

The theater will also be highlighting author Donna L. Washington's book L'il Rabbit's Kwanzaa. The free Zoom shows will be live Sundays at 2 PM on December 13, 20 and 27. Each show will include singalongs, author Q&As and a feature on the hero's culture. To register, interested persons can go to dct.org/heroes.

The first Zoom will be Sunday, Dec. 13 at 2PM and be centered around the book Irving Berlin: The Immigrant Boy Who Made America Sing by Nancy Churnin. Audiences will have the opportunity to meet and talk with author, learn about Berlin's Jewish heritage and Hannukah from Mark Kreditor of the Jewish Federation of Dallas. With DCT actress and teaching artist, Alyssa Cavazos, accompanying, everyone will sing three of Berlin's showstopping tunes. The series is rated for ages 4 - 8, and interested adults.

DCT will feature another Churnin book during Sunday, December 20 at 2PM show: The Queen and the First Christmas Tree: Queen Charlotte's Gift to England. Special guest Sarah Hambric from Dallas Heritage Village will provide insight on what Christmas would have looked like during the 19th century and Anna Kurian from the North Texas Food Bank will help families understand the many ways they can exhibit kindness during the holidays; just as Queen Charlotte did when she introduced the first Christmas tree. And the singalong segment will feature fun shows about what else...Christmas trees!

In the show on Sunday, December 27 at 2P, author Donna L. Washington's beautiful children's book, L'il Rabbits' Kwanzaa, will help everyone understand the traditions of another December celebration, Kwanzaa. Local griot Afiah Bey will be on hand to guide us through some songs with DCT actress and teaching artist Alyssa Cavazos accompanying.

Families can go to the website to register for each of the Zooms or click here:

Irving Berlin: The Immigrant Boy Who Made America Sing by Nancy Churnin

Register for the first HEROES FOR THE PAGES Zoom here.

The Queen and the First Christmas Tree: Queen Charlotte's Gift to England.

Register for the second HEROES FOR THE PAGES Zoom here.

L'il Rabbit's Kwanzaa by Donna L. Washington

Register for the third HEROES FOR THE PAGES Zoom here.

