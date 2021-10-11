NTPA Repertory Theatre to Present JEKYLL & HYDE The Musical

NTPA Repertory Theatre will present Jekyll & Hyde the Musical October 15-24, 2021 at Rodenbaugh Theatre.

Based on the story by Robert Luis Stevenson and featuring a pop rock score from Grammy- and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn and Oscar- and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse, Jekyll & Hyde is about the epic struggle between good and evil.

Tickets to Jeykll & Hyde the Musical are available for $20-30. NTPA will also offer livestream tickets for every performance. Tickets can be purchased at NTPArep.org.

An evocative tale of two men - one, a passionate and romantic doctor; the other, a terrifying madman - and the two women who are in love with him and unaware of his dark secret. A devoted man of science, Dr. Henry Jekyll is driven to find a chemical breakthrough that can solve some of mankind's most challenging medical dilemmas. Rebuffed by the powers that be, he decides to make himself the subject of his own experimental treatments, accidentally unleashing his inner demons along with the man that the world would come to know as Mr. Hyde.

The suggested audience age is 12+. Jekyll & Hyde the Musical by NTPA Repertory Theatre at Rodenbaugh Theatre at Willow Bend Center of the Arts (6121 West Park Boulevard B216, Plano, TX 75093) Tickets: $20 for general admission, $30 for premium seats Friday, October 15, 2021, 8PM Saturday, October 16, 2021, 8PM Sunday, October 17, 2021, 2:30PM Thursday, October 21, 2021, 8PM Friday, October 22, 2021, 8PM Saturday, October 23, 2021, 2:30PM Saturday, October 23, 2021, 8PM Sunday, October 24, 2021, 2:30PM.

For more information, visit ntparep.org.