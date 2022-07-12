NTPA Repertory Theatre Announces Special Discount Ticket Offer for THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

The award-winning NTPA Repertory Theatre's production of The Spongebob Musical opens July 15 and runs through July 24. To celebrate our 5th season, they are offering a special discounted rate exclusively to BWW readers! Get $15 tickets with code SUPERSEASTAR. Tickets at NTPARep.org.

Dive under the sea to the world of Bikini Bottom to see SpongeBob, Patrick and more hit the stage in this new musical based on the popular cartoon. Stakes are higher than ever before as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. Get ready to dive to all-new depths of theatrical innovation at SpongeBob SquarePants, where the power of optimism really can save the world!

The Spongebob Musical was nominated for 12 Tony Awards and features original songs by superstar songwriters including Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, T.I., David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley.

ASL interpretation will be provided for the Saturday, July 23, 2:30 PM performance.