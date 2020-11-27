Marshall Symphony Orchestra's WONDERLAND OF LIGHTS Will Go in With Modified Events

Marshall's annual Wonderland of Lights ceremony will go on this year, in a modified way due to COVID-19.

Please be advised that 2020 will be a modified year observing limited nightly activities and amended special events. There will be no ice skating, carousel, train rides, or traditional Santa's Village this year as a COVID-19 precaution.

Watch a Hallmark movie come to life as you stroll through downtown Marshall, one of the 10 most charming Christmas towns in Texas. Bundle up and enjoy a horse-drawn carriage ride through Historic Downtown Marshall, grab dinner with family, and shop for treasures in local shops. Enjoy in-store events or one of these special events:

Learn more at https://www.marshalltexas.net/310/Wonderland-of-Lights.

