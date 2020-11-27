Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Marshall Symphony Orchestra's WONDERLAND OF LIGHTS Will Go in With Modified Events

Article Pixel

The festival opened on Wednesday, November 25.

Nov. 27, 2020  

Marshall's annual Wonderland of Lights ceremony will go on this year, in a modified way due to COVID-19.

Please be advised that 2020 will be a modified year observing limited nightly activities and amended special events. There will be no ice skating, carousel, train rides, or traditional Santa's Village this year as a COVID-19 precaution.

Watch a Hallmark movie come to life as you stroll through downtown Marshall, one of the 10 most charming Christmas towns in Texas. Bundle up and enjoy a horse-drawn carriage ride through Historic Downtown Marshall, grab dinner with family, and shop for treasures in local shops. Enjoy in-store events or one of these special events:

Learn more at https://www.marshalltexas.net/310/Wonderland-of-Lights.


Related Articles View More Dallas Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Scandinavian American Theater Company And Scandinavia House Present PIPPI LONGSTOCKING
  • GROUP DOT BR Presents The Digital Premiere Of INSIDE THE WILD HEART
  • New Ohio Theatre For The Young Minds Presents JOURNEY AROUND MY BEDROOM
  • Latest Episode of ACT II... PLACES Features Gina Femia and Heather Cunningham