Marshall Symphony Orchestra's WONDERLAND OF LIGHTS Will Go in With Modified Events
The festival opened on Wednesday, November 25.
Marshall's annual Wonderland of Lights ceremony will go on this year, in a modified way due to COVID-19.
Please be advised that 2020 will be a modified year observing limited nightly activities and amended special events. There will be no ice skating, carousel, train rides, or traditional Santa's Village this year as a COVID-19 precaution.
Watch a Hallmark movie come to life as you stroll through downtown Marshall, one of the 10 most charming Christmas towns in Texas. Bundle up and enjoy a horse-drawn carriage ride through Historic Downtown Marshall, grab dinner with family, and shop for treasures in local shops. Enjoy in-store events or one of these special events:
- Virtual Lighting Ceremony on November 25
- Wassail Walk on November 28
- Weekly Story Walk
- Outdoor Christmas Markets on December 5 and December 12
- Ugly Christmas Sweater Dog Walk on December 12
- Wonderland of Sites on December 19
- Marshall Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet on December 19
Learn more at https://www.marshalltexas.net/310/Wonderland-of-Lights.