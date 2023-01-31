Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mariachi Vargas Joins The Plano Symphony Orchestra For A Special Performance This February

Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán joins the PSO at the Eisemann Center on February 18.

Jan. 31, 2023  

The Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) continues its 40th Anniversary Season, Celebrating Connections, with an extraordinary concert on Saturday, February 18, at 8 p.m. at the Eisemann Center. Joining Maestro Héctor Guzmán and the PSO will be Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán.

The PSO's ruby anniversary also commemorates Maestro Héctor Guzmán's 40 inspiring years as the Symphony's music director, and each concert in the season relates to his journey with the PSO.

"A tradition of more than 120 years, the combination of outstanding voices and virtuoso playing, plus their unique style, have made the Mariachi Vargas the golden standard in Mexican music," said Maestro Héctor Guzmán. "Since 2004, I have been privileged to collaborate with them in countless concerts and international tours. Having them join the PSO for the first time is truly...GOLDEN! It will be a spectacular evening of beautiful music that cannot be missed...GRACIAS AMIGOS!!!!"

Boasting the title of "World's Best Mariachi" since the 1950s and spurring national pride for what is recognized as Mexico's classic sound, Mariachi Vargas will bring a fiesta like you have never experienced before. Tickets range $37-$103 and can be purchased through the Plano Symphony Orchestra Box Office (972-473-7262, planosymphony.org).

Established in 1983, the Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) has gradually expanded its mission and programming to serve the greater North Texas metro area. Originally named the Plano Chamber Orchestra, the change to "Symphony" in 1998 reflected a broadening of scope and repertory. Currently presenting eight subscription concerts, an eight-concert, interactive Family Concert Series, and over 100 solo, ensemble, and educational programs, the PSO embodies outstanding artistic excellence, active community engagement, and sound fiscal responsibility.




