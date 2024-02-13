Lyric Stage Presents Stephen Sondheim's SWEENEY TODD This Spring

Lyric Stage, a theatre company dedicated to the development and preservation of the musical, presents Sweeney Todd from March 15 to April 7. These performances will be presented at Lyric Stage's new studio stage. Tickets are now available.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is the unsettling tale of a Victorian-era barber who returns home to London after 15 years of exile to take revenge on the corrupt judge who ruined his life. Sweeney Todd has won numerous awards including eight Tony nominations with two of those wins in 2023. It was a finalist for 2023's Tony's Best Revival of a Musical.

Scott Guenther, Lyric Stage's general manager, said, “This is Lyric's second production in our new studio space, an intimate and immersive experience for audiences, putting them right in the heart of the theatre magic. Sweeney Todd is also the final production in Lyric's show-stopping 30th anniversary season, crafted under the guidance of Executive Producer Catherine Carpenter Cox.”

Lyric Stage's performance times are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35. Student rush tickets are available for $25 beginning 90 minutes before each performance. Tickets may be purchased online, at the door, or by calling the box office at 214-871-5000.

The cast includes Jonah Munroe as Sweeney Todd; Mary Gilbreath Grim as Mrs. Lovett; Cameron Vargas as Anthony Hope; Isabella Zambrano as Johanna; Ethan Rodriguez-Mullins as Tobias Ragg; Evan Faris as Judge Turpin; Anthony Ortega as The Beadle; Sarah Powell as the Beggar Woman; Ryan Michael Friedman as Adolfo Pirelli; The Ensemble includes Madeleine Norton, Maya Hernandez-Pearson, Shane Duckett, Daniel Hernandez, Rowan Gilvie, Jayden Russell, Keith Warren; Kids Ensemble include Jessie Prince, Wyatt Hartz and Joshua Brown.

Michael Serrecchia serves as Director; Hans Grim serves as Music Director; Breianna Bairrington serves as Costume & Wigs Designer; Tricia Guenther serves as Costume & Wigs Assistant Designer; Scott Guenther serves as Production Designer and General Manager, and Catherine Carpenter Cox serves as Executive Producer.

About Lyric Stage:

Lyric Stage, a Dallas-based 501c3 not-for-profit professional musical theatre company, was established in 1993 with the mission of the development and preservation of the musical, a unique art form. In its thirty-year history, Lyric Stage has produced over 125 productions, which include 21 world-premiere musicals and 2 Off-Broadway shows. For more information, visit www.lyricstage.org.