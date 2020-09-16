Lubbock Symphony Orchestra Postpones 2020-21 Season

LSO leadership is actively working to reschedule the 2020-2021 season and plans to announce new concert dates by August 15, 2020.

The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) Board of Directors announced the 2020-2021 season is delayed due to ongoing public safety concerns regarding COVID-19 and virus-related construction delays at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. LSO leadership is actively working to reschedule the 2020-2021 season and plans to announce new concert dates by August 15, 2020.

"The safety of our patrons, musicians and staff is our number one priority, which is why we made the difficult decision to delay the start of our 20-21 season," said Galen Wixson, LSO president and CEO. "While we are disappointed to postpone these concerts, especially during a time when our community needs the joy that music brings, we are confident that the LSO will return to the stage in early spring 2021."

Wixson said the LSO is working with the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences to book alternative dates next spring for all five concerts in the Masterworks Series and plans to welcome Kristin Chenoweth to Lubbock in May 2021. The LSO will honor current season subscribers' tickets for the new concert dates.

"The complexity of each concert program requires us to plan over a year in advance, and making the decision to delay the earlier part of the season now ensures we will still be able to hold a full Masterworks season in the spring," said Wixson. "We are working to reschedule guest artists and select new concert dates. The support from our patrons has been phenomenal, and we cannot wait to celebrate the new year in the incredible new Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences with them."

