Lorelei Ensemble Announces THIS TYRANT, LOVE Tour

From March 18-27, 2022, the groundbreaking Lorelei Ensemble, led by Artistic Director Beth Willer, embarks on a tour of This Tyrant, Love, marking the ensemble's triumphant return to live performance.

This Tyrant, Love's program is a journey through ancient and modern tales of love and longing, told via Lorelei Ensemble's impeccable treble voices and accompanied by noted lutenist Kevin Payne. Each performance will feature virtuosic 17th century madrigals alongside striking modern works.

The tour will include stops at venues in five cities in the U.S., including Longy School of Music of Bard College in Cambridge, MA on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 8:00pm; Eastman School of Music in Rochester, NY on Monday, March 21 at 7:30pm with a masterclass on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 1:30pm; Duke University in Durham, NC on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 8:00pm; The Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Knoxville, TN on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 7:30pm; and Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church in Dallas, TX on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 7:00pm.

The program begins with Luzzasco Luzzaschi's Troppo ben può, followed by Claudio Monteverdi's Ardo e scoprir, ahi lasso, io non ardisco, Luigi Rossi's Disperate speranze, "Passacaglia" from Intavolatura di Liuto by Alessandro Piccinini, and Barbara Strozzi's Le Tre Grazie a Venere. The shift to modern compositions begins with Solstice by Icelandic performance-artist Björk, Pulitzer-Prize winning composer Caroline Shaw's Dolce Cantavi and British songwriter Laura Mvula's She. After intermission, the program closes with selections from David Lang's love fail, a meditation on the timelessness of love that weaves together details from retellings of Tristan and Isolde.

Lorelei Ensemble released a recording of Lang's love fail in 2020 on Cantaloupe Records. Met with widespread critical acclaim, the album was named one of The Boston Globe's "recordings that helped us through 2020" and described as "a work that channels poignancy through harmonic and melodic clarity" (The Road to Sound) and "a triumph on every level" (An Earful). Listen to and watch excerpts from Lorelei Ensemble's love fail.

This Tyrant, Love Tour



March 18 to 27, 2022

Learn More: https://www.loreleiensemble.com/2021-22

Friday, March 18, 2022 at 8:00pm

Longy School of Music of Bard College | 27 Garden St | Cambridge, MA

Tickets: $20-$50

Link: https://www.loreleiensemble.com/ttl-longy

Monday, March 21, 2022 at 7:30pm Performance

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 1:30pm Master Class

Eastman School of Music, Kilbourn Hall | 26 Gibbs St | Rochester, NY

Tickets: $32-$45

Link: https://www.esm.rochester.edu/theatre/events/lorelei-ensemble/

Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 8:00pm

Duke University, Baldwin Auditorium | 1336 Campus Dr | Durham, NC

Tickets: $35 General admission, $10 Duke students

Link: https://dukeperformances.duke.edu/events/lorelei-ensemble/

Friday, March 25, 2022 at 7:30pm

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension | 800 S. Northshore Dr | Knoxville, TN

Tickets: $30

Link: https://www.knoxvilleascension.org/music/foma/

Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 7:00pm

Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church | 8011 Douglas Ave | Dallas, TX

Tickets: Free, RSVP required

Link: https://www.saintmichael.org/blog/saint-michael-presents-concert-lorelei-ensemble/

Program:

LUZZASCO LUZZASCHI (1545-1607) - Troppo ben può

CLAUDIO MONTEVERDI (1567-1643) - Ardo e scoprir, ahi lasso, io non ardisco

LUIGI ROSSI (1597-1653) - Disperate speranze

ALESSANDRO PICCININI (1566-1638) - "Passacaglia" from Intavolatura di Liuto

BARBARA STROZZI (1619-1677) - Le Tre Grazie a Venere

BJÖRK (b. 1965) - Solstice

CAROLINE SHAW (b. 1982) - Dolce Cantavi

LAURA MVULA (b. 1986) (arr. Voss/Rudoi) - She

**Intermission**

DAVID LANG (b. 1957) - Selections from love fail

Lorelei Ensemble

Beth Willer, Artistic Director

Corrine Byrne, soprano

Michele Kennedy, soprano

Arwen Myers, soprano

Sonja Tengblad, soprano

Dianna Grabowski, mezzo-soprano

Sophie Michaux, mezzo-soprano

Stephanie Kacoyanis, alto

Clara Osowski, alto

Kevin Payne, lute