Lone Star Circus to Present WILD WEST CIRCUS this Fall

Fanny Kerwich, an 8th generation French circus artist, director and producer, will bring an all-new cirque show to North Texas entitled Wild West Circus. The show will run at Frisco Fresh Market from October 28-October 31 and Dallas International School on November 4-5.

Circus is the world's original-and ultimate-reality show! There's no rewind button, stunt doubles, or special effects at Wild West Circus. Instead, what you'll find is the greatest gathering of circus artists from across the globe, performing fantastic feats and dangerous displays that guarantee to leave mouths agape! The tent show gives families a more intimate, interactive experience with every seat close to the action.

At the heart of every Lone Star Circus production is Fanny Kerwich's simple mission, which is to make all who attend forget their cares and concerns for a few hours, take a journey to a mystical place and be transformed by what they find there. By giving each patron a chance to reconnect with the core of their being, with the soul of what it means to be human, Fanny helps all of us fulfill the basic human desire to not only be entertained, but also to be amazed and amused.

"Our productions are an expression of the human spirit - people overcoming incredible obstacles and fears. Our only limits are our imaginations, and I want our audiences to connect to that part of them that makes each one unique and powerful. They may even learn something about the many cultures in our world, the many creatures that live on it or something about themselves," states Fanny, the Founder and Artistic Director of Lone Star Circus. "My greatest joy is knowing that people will go home and talk about their experiences. We are creating a lifetime of memories."

As a performer of a well-known French circus family, Fanny knows the importance of creating memories, stimulating the imagination and touching the heart, which is the reason why she founded Lone Star Circus and started producing her own award-winning shows. Often performing to sell-out audiences, in addition to her tent shows, Lone Star Circus' world-class productions have played at resorts such as the Gaylord Hotel & Resorts, Moody Gardens Hotel, Spa & Convention Center, theaters and more.

Lone Star Circus Arts Center, a 501(c)3 nonprofit performing arts educational organization that is based in Dallas, Texas. The mission is to perform and educate through Circus Arts a celebration of diversity, humanity and circus heritage. Lone Star Circus is dedicated to inspiring future generations of circus performers and engaging people by uplifting all communities and supporting culturally diverse experiences, performers and educational opportunities.

For more information on Lone Star Circus and to purchase tickets to Wild West Circus, visit www.LoneStarCircus.com.