Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards; North Texas Performing Arts Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Dallas Standings - 12/5/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Sarah Powell - SONGS OF SONDHEIM - La Ti Do Dallas 15%

Caleb Barnett - SONDHEIM: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE - Casa Manana 14%

M. Denise Lee - PRESSURE MAKES DIAMONDS - Circle Theatre, Fort Worth 14%

Jack Agnew - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Repertory Company Theatre 12%

The Upstagers - BACKWARDS BROADWAY - Art Centre Theatre 9%

Connor Lidell - SALUTE TO SONDHEIM - Theatre Arlington 7%

Lauren Gao - LADIES IN THE SPOTLIGHT - Allen Contemporary Theatre 6%

Justin Locklear - THE BIPPY BOBBY BOO SHOW AGAIN AGAIN - The Danielle Georgiou Dance Group 5%

Christian Wilson - BARS AND MEASURES - Bishop Arts Theatre 5%

J. Dontray Davis - BLIND LEMON - Undermain Theatre 5%

Omar Padilla - THE BIPPY BOBBY BOO SHOW AGAIN AGAIN - The Danielle Georgiou Dance Group 5%

Christopher Deaton - SAMMONS CABARET - Sammons Center 2%

Javier Camarena - SOLO CONCERT - The Dallas Opera 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Stephen Newton - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theatre Company 8%

DeeDee Munson - RAGTIME - North Texas Performing Arts 7%

Hayden Beaty - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Artisan Center Theater 5%

Katrina Soricelli - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Wallace Theater 5%

Danielle Georgiou & David Saldivar - STEDE BONNET: A F*CHING PIRATE MUSICAL - Theatre 3 4%

Alvaro Carranza - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Hopeful Theatre Project 4%

Tilda Grace - ROMEO AND JULIET - Out of Line Concepts 4%

Becca Tischer - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Allen Contemporary Theatre 4%

Kayla Starr Bryan - STATE FAIR - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Leah Flores - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory 3%

Leah Flores - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - NTPA Rep Plano 3%

Nolan Moralez - WEST SIDE STORY - Granbury Theatre Co 3%

Kianna Dugan - MARY POPPINS - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Whitney Morris - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Upright Theatre Company 3%

Kym Buchly - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Repertory Company Theatre 3%

Kelly McCain - 42ND STREET - Garland Summer Musicals 2%

Renee Norris - TUCK EVERLASTING - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Becca Johnson-Spinos - ANNA KARENINA - Outcry Theatre 2%

Kiba walker - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Blue firebox theatre co 2%

Becca Johnson-Spinos - PIPPIN - Outcry Youth Theatre 2%

Angelica Cancel - BABES IN HOLLYWOOD - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Christi Kudlicki Hoth - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Firehouse Theatre 2%

Andy Blankenbuehler - HAMILTON - Music Hall at Fair Park, Dallas, TX 2%

Theodore Alexander - BLACK NATIVITY - Bishop Arts Theatre 2%

Victoria Anne Lee - CABARET - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Melanie Glickler - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts 11%

Tina Barrus - CINDERELLA - Plaza - Cleburne 9%

Faith Hilsinger - BABES IN HOLLYWOOD - Artisan Center Theater 7%

Hope Cox & Effie Fox - STATE FAIR - Grand Prairie Arts Council 5%

Sarah Mosher & Mary Swanson - STEDE BONNET A F*CKING PIRATE MUSICAL - Theatre Three, Dallas 5%

Debra Carter - ANNIE - Repertory Company Theatre 5%

Katie Guiou - LIPSTICK TRACES - Outcry Theatre 4%

Megan A. Liles - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Upright Theatre Company 4%

Allison Kingwell - LIGHT UP THE SKY - Allen Contemporary Theatre 4%

Michael Krass - HADESTOWN - Winspear Opera House, Dallas, TX 3%

Yvonne Miranda - THE ODYSSEY - Dallas Theater Center, Dallas 3%

Karina Samchez - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Firehouse Theatre 3%

Dayna Dutton - ANYTHING GOES - The Firehouse Theatre 3%

Devon Kline - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Granbury Theatre Company 2%

Jessica Cope - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Hopeful Theatre Project 2%

Ryan Matthieu Smith - HAMLET - Shakespeare Dallas 2%

April M. Hickman - TROUBLE IN MIND - Dallas Theater Center 2%

Glynda Welch - LOVE LOVES A PORNOGRAPHER - Rover Dramawerks 2%

Dayna Dutton - BIG FISH - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

Bruce R. Coleman - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - The Classics Theatre Project 2%

Christopher Oram - FROZEN THE MUSICAL - Music Hall at Fair Park, Dallas, TX 1%

Murell Horton - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE… - WaterTower Theatre, Addison, TX 1%

Megan A. Liles - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Upright Theatre Company 1%

Audrie Austin - BLACK NATIVITY - Bishop Arts Theatre 1%

Michael Robinson - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Theatre Frisco 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Pamela Anglero - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory 8%

Nick Mann - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - North Texas Performing Arts 6%

Eddy Herring - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Allen Contemporary Theatre 6%

Danielle Georgiou - STEDE BONNET… - Theatre Three, Dallas 5%

Connie Sanchez - MARY POPPINS - Artisan Center Theater 5%

Tilda Grace - THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - Out of Line Concepts 4%

Becca Johnson-Spinos - PIPPIN - Outcry Youth Theatre 4%

D Wambui Richardson - DREAMGIRLS - Jubilee 4%

Natalie Burkhart - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Upright Theatre Company 4%

Renee Norris - TUCK EVERLASTING - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Mallory Roelke - STATE FAIR - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Joel Ferrell - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Circle Theatre 3%

Tanner Hudson - HEATHERS - Blue firebox theater co 3%

Bentleigh Nesbitt - WEST SIDE STORY - Granbury Theatre Co 3%

John DeLos Santos - KINKY BOOTS - Uptown Players 3%

Zetra Goodlow/Albert Wash - BLACK NATIVITY - Bishop Arts Theatre 2%

Michael Serrechia - LEGALLY BLONDE - Garland Summer Musicals 2%

Michelle Levall - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Wambui Richardon - DREAMGIRLS - Jubilee Theatre 2%

Siler/Abbah - RAGTIME - Plaza Cleburne 2%

Alex Krus - CABARET - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%

Jessica Cope - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Hopeful Theatre Project 2%

Matt Beutner - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Granbury Theatre Company 1%

Penny Ayn Maas - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - WaterTower Theatre 1%

Debra Carter - ANNIE - Repertory Company Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Tron Sutton - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Artisan center theater 16%

Cheryl Lowber - MACBETH - North Texas Performing Arts 13%

Taffy Geisel - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Plaza Cleburne 6%

Becca Johnson-Spinos - LIPSTICK TRACES - Outcry Theatre 5%

Natalie Burkhart - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Upright Theatre Company 5%

Tiana Kay Blaire - TROUBLE IN MIND - Dallas Theater Center 4%

Wambui Richardson - FENCES - Circle Theatre Acting Co. Of Indio 4%

Debra Carter - NOISES OFF - Repertory Company Theatre 4%

D Wambui Richardson - FENCES - Circle Theatre Fort worth 3%

Carol M. Rice - LOVE LOVES A PORNOGRAPHER - Rover Dramawerks 3%

Freddy Martinez - ONE FOR THE POT - Plaza Theatre 3%

Michael Serrecchia - PRIME TIME FOR MURDER! - Pegasus Theatre 3%

Ashley Puckett Gonzales - THE ODD COUPLE - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Rebecca McDonald - BIG SCARY ANIMALS - Theatre Three, Dallas 2%

Carol M. Rice - LIGHT UP THE SKY - Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

Janette Oswald - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Richardson Theatre Centre 2%

Andi Allen - SHERWOOD: THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD - MainStage Irving - Las Colinas 2%

Guinea Bennett-Price - DO NO HARM - Soul Rep Theatre 2%

Cheryl Denson - TORCH SONG - Uptown Players 2%

Tim Johnson - GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS - Kitchen Dog Theater 2%

Natalie King - THE PIANO LESSON - Theatre Arlington 2%

Mizani Washburn - RUMORS - Art Centre Theatre 1%

Marta Torres - CURSE OF THE PUERTO RICANS - Bishop Arts Theatre 1%

Blanca Del Loco - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Tumbleweed Productions 1%

Rose Anne Holman - ENCHANTED APRIL - Mainstage Irving 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory 7%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - North Texas Performing Arts 5%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts 5%

STEDE BONNET… - Theatre Three, Dallas 5%

NEWSIES - Casa Manana 4%

MARY POPPINS - Artisan Center Theater 4%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Blue firebox theater co 4%

STATE FAIR - Grand Prairie Arts Council 4%

GODSPELL - Repertory Company Theatre 3%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Upright Theatre Company 3%

LIPSTICK TRACES - Outcry Theatre 3%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Upright Theatre 3%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Granbury Theatre Company 3%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Artisan Center Theater 2%

MAMMA MIA! - Lyric Stage 2%

BIG FISH - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

URCHINS- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Granbury Theatre Co 2%

FENCES - Circle Theatre Acting Co. Of Indio 2%

BABES IN HOLLYWOOD - Artisan Center Theater 2%

BAT BOY THE MUSICAL - Casa Manana 2%

JERSEY BOYS - Music Hall at Fair Park, Dallas, TX 2%

DISCLOSURE - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 2%

AN OAK CLIFF CAROL - Urban Arts Center 2%

CABARET - Grand Prairie Arts Council 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jacob Kaplan - SOMETHING ROTTEN - North Texas Performing Arts 9%

Zac Goin - A DOLL'S HOUSE - Wallace Theater 8%

Cat Luster - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory 6%

Christian Chandler - BABES IN HOLLYWOOD - Artisan Center Theater 6%

Scott Guenther - KINKY BOOTS - Uptown Players 5%

Greg & Melinda Cotton - LIGHT UP THE SKY - Allen Contemporary Theatre 4%

Cameron Barrus - RAGTIME - Plaza - Cleburne 4%

Lori Honeycutt - STEDE BONNET… - Theatre Three, Dallas 4%

Holli Price - STATE FAIR - Grand Prairie Arts Council 4%

JB Brinks - LIPSTICK TRACES - Outcry Theatre 3%

Bradley King - HADESTOWN - Winspear Opera House, Dallas, TX 3%

Branson White - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM - Upright Theatre Company 3%

Aaron Johansen - 'A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER' - WaterTower Theatre 3%

Gabe Coleman - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Firehouse Theatre 3%

Adam Chamberlain - FENCES - Circle Theatre Acting Co. Of Indio 2%

Adam Chamberlin - FENCES - Circle theatre 2%

Yuki Nakase Link - OUR TOWN - Dallas Theater Center 2%

Josh Hensley - ANNIE - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Josh Hensley - A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Branson White - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Hopeful Theatre Project 2%

JJ Barrus - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Plaza Theatre Company 2%

Kyle Harris - IN THE HEIGHTS - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%

Gabe Lewis - BIG FISH - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

Bryant Guillotte - BLACK NATIVITY - Bishop Arts Theatre 1%

Howell Binkley - COME FROM AWAY - Music Hall at Fair Park, Dallas, TX 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Sasha Garcia - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory 10%

Vonda K. Bowling - KINKY BOOTS - Uptown Players 7%

Jared Duncan - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Allen Contemporary Theatre 6%

Danny Anchondo - STEDE BONNET: A F*CHING PIRATE MUSICAL - Theatre 3 6%

Vonda K. Bowling - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - WaterTower Theatre, Addison, TX 5%

Thomas Bartke - TUCK EVERLASTING - Artisan Center Theater 4%

Bryce Biffle - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Firehouse Theatre 4%

Thomas Bartke - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Artisan Center Theater 4%

Kristin Spires - STATE FAIR - Grand Prairie Arts Council 4%

Caitlan Leblo - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Granbury Theatre Co 4%

Bonnie Barber - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Repertory Company Theatre 4%

Sasha Garcia - LEGALLY BLONDE - NTPA 4%

Cody Owen Stine - HADESTOWN - Winspear Opera House, Dallas, TX 4%

Meredith Browning - RAGTIME - Plaza-Cleburne 4%

Devon Harper - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Upright Theatre Company 4%

Devon Harper - MARY POPPINS - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Vonda K. Bowling - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Lyric Stage 3%

Jason Philip Solis - BIG FISH - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

Kristin Spires - IN THE HEIGHTS - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%

Nick Estep - HEATHERS MUSICAL - Art Centre Theatre 2%

Ian Mead Moore - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Hopeful Theatre Project 2%

Jeff Crouse - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - WaterTower Theatre, Addison, TX 2%

Cherish Robinson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Shakespeare Dallas 2%

Dean Hill - LOVE YOU MADLY - Urban Arts Center 2%

Mark Mullino - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Garland Civic Theatre, Garland, TX 1%



Best Musical

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theatre Company 8%

LEGALLY BLONDE - North Texas Performing Arts 7%

STEDE BONNET A F*CKING PIRATE MUSICAL - Theatre Three, Dallas 6%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Wallace Theater 5%

DREAMGIRLS - Jubilee 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - North Texas Performing Arts 5%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Upright Theatre Company 5%

KINKY BOOTS - Uptown Players 4%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Allen Contemporary Theatre 4%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Blue Firebox Theater Co 4%

MARY POPPINS - Artisan Center Theater 3%

HADESTOWN - Winspear Opera House, Dallas, TX 3%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Artisan Theater Center 3%

COME FROM AWAY - Music Hall at Fair Park, Dallas, TX 3%

STATE FAIR - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

ANNIE - Repertory Company Theatre 3%

THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - Out of Line Concepts 2%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - North Texas Performing Arts 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Granbury Theatre Company 2%

URINETOWN - NTPA - Frisco 2%

BLACK NATIVITY - Bishop Arts Theatre 2%

RAGTIME - Plaza-Cleburne 2%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The ArtCentre Theater Plano 1%

42ND STREET - Garland Summer Musicals 1%

WEST SIDE STORY - Granbury Theatre Co 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

STEDE BONNET A F*CKING PIRATE MUSICAL - Theatre Three, Dallas 19%

FESTIVILLE - North Texas Performing Arts 15%

TROUBLE IN MIND - Dallas Theater Center 12%

HOUSE OF STAIRS - Outcry Theatre 6%

AN OAK CLIFF CAROL - Urban Arts Center 5%

GUARDS AT THE TAJ - Stage West 5%

SWEET REVENGE - Rover Dramawerks 4%

BIG SCARY ANIMALS - Theatre Three, Dallas 4%

DO NO HARM - Soul Rep Theatre, Dallas 4%

WHAT DO YOU WANT FROM ME - Kitchen Dog Theater 3%

DISCLOSURE - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 3%

THE AMAZING, FABULOUS, AND SPECTACULAR UNTRUTHS OF JUAN GARCIA - Amphibian Stage 3%

BEFORE YOU GET MARRIED - Bishop Arts Theatre 2%

CURSE OF THE PUERTO RICANS - Bishop Arts Theatre 2%

THE WORST 32 DAYS - Arlington music Hall 2%

THE DANGER YEAR - The Table Co/lab 2%

PRIME TIME FOR MURDER! - Pegasus Theatre 2%

LOVE YOU MADLY - Urban Arts Center 2%

HOW TO BE PROJECT - Bishop Arts Theatre 1%

BARS AND MEASURES - Bishop Arts Theatre 1%

ST. ELLA - Ochre House Theatre 1%

OLEANNA PART II - Amphibian Stage 1%

INCARNATE - Undermain Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Kyndall Reed - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theatre Company 9%

Jacob Waters - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Upright Theatre Company 5%

Parker Gray - STEDE BONNET: A F*CHING PIRATE MUSICAL - Theatre 3 4%

Annie Nichols-Burge - SWEENEY TODD - Wallace Theater 4%

Fernanda Schoening - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory 3%

Riley Samuel - JEKYLL & HYDE - North Texas Performing Arts Plano 3%

Connor Bailey - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory 3%

Mikey Abrams - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Allen Contemporary Theatre 3%

Contessah Davis - DREAMGIRLS - Jubilee theatre 3%

Lee Walters - KINKY BOOTS - Uptown Players 3%

Daniel Dean Miranda - URINETOWN - North Texas Performing Arts 2%

Shelbie Mac - MARY POPPINS - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Peyton Nicholson - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Outcry Youth Theatre 2%

Evan Jennings - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Firehouse Theater 2%

Tenley Heugatter - TUCK EVERLASTING - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Tyler Halbrooks - TUCK EVERLASTING - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Chloe Stovall - SEUSSICAL - CenterStage Theatre Works 2%

Dominic Norris - TUCK EVERLASTING - Artisan Center Theater 2%

AJ Depetris - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory 2%

Chase Gibson - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Wallace Theater 1%

Nick Haas - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Spongebob The Musical 1%

Stan Graner - OLIVER! - Plaza-Cleburne 1%

Brian Lawson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Granbury Theatre Co 1%

Kyle Morris - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Upright Theatre Company 1%

Christian Black - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Hopeful Theatre Project 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Steele Wininger - MACBETH - North Texas Performing Arts 10%

Tim Bass - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Upright Theatre Company 9%

Kelvin Dilks - AMON! - Artisan Center Theater 7%

Chastin Powell - A DOLL'S HOUSE - Wallace Theater 6%

Stori James - HOUSE OF STAIRS - Outcry Theatre 4%

Jeff York - LIGHT UP THE SKY - Allen Contemporary Theatre 4%

Jenny Ledel - HAMLET - Shakespeare Dallas 4%

M Denise Lee - TROUBLE IN MIND - Dallas Theater Center 3%

Cameron Vargas - ONE FOR THE POT - Plaza- Cleburne 3%

Sean Massey - FENCES - Circle Theatre 2%

Loree Westbrooks - NOISES OFF - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Sydney Hewitt - LIL AND SATCHMO - Jubilee Theatre 2%

ChristaCarol Jones - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Upright Theatre Company 2%

Randy Pearlman - GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS - Kitchen Dog Theater 2%

Jonah Hardt - ODD COUPLE - Granbury Theatre Co 2%

Jordan Tomenga - NOISES OFF - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Elizabeth Kensek - THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED - Uptown Players 2%

Brittney Bluitt - DO NO HARM - Soul Rep Theatre 2%

Sean Massey - THE PIANO LESSON - Theatre Arlington 2%

Terry Martin - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - The Classics Theatre Project 1%

Sarah Wryn - DISCLOSURE - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 1%

Robert San Juan - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Richardson Theatre Centre 1%

Quentin Scott - ONE FOR THE POTT - Plaza- Cleburne 1%

Carlos Brumfield - SHERWOOD: THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD - Mainstage Irving-Las Colinas 1%

Blanca Del Loco - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Tumbleweed Productions 1%



Best Play

CLUE - North Texas Performing Arts 14%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Artisan Center Theater 10%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Upright Theatre Company 7%

DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Plaza Cleburne 6%

TROUBLE IN MIND - Dallas Theater Center 6%

HAMLET - Shakespeare Dallas 6%

NOISES OFF - Repertory Company Theatre 5%

FENCES - Circle Theatre Acting Co. Of Indio 4%

LIPSTICK TRACES - Outcry Theatre 4%

BIG SCARY ANIMALS - Theatre Three, Dallas 3%

ODD COUPLE - Granbury Theatre Co 2%

THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Artisan Center Theater 2%

LOVE LOVES A PORNOGRAPHER - Rover Dramawerks 2%

LIGHT UP THE SKY - Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

THE PIANO LESSON - Theatre Arlington 2%

WITCH - Stage West, Fort Worth 2%

DO NO HARM - Soul Rep Theatre 2%

THE HOLLOW - Richardson Theatre Centre 2%

MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Upright Theater 2%

RUMORS - Art Centre Theatre 1%

THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED - Uptown Players 1%

IT'S ONLY A PLAY - Allen Contemporary Theatre 1%

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - The Classics Theatre Project 1%

GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS - Kitchen Dog Theater 1%

CURSE OF THE PUERTO RICANS - Bishop Arts Theatre 1%



Best Production of an Opera

THE BARBER OF SEVILLE - The Dallas Opera 66%

FLIGHT - The Dallas Opera 18%

THE PEARL FISHERS - The Dallas Opera 16%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jo Alamares - URINETOWN - North Texas Performing Arts 10%

Zack Wilson / Mahalia Pope - THE SECRET GARDEN - Artisan Center Theater 10%

Daniel Patrick Hogan - SWEENEY TODD - Wallace Theater 8%

Wendy Searcy-Woode - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Firehouse Musical 6%

Jason Johnson-Spinos - HOUSE OF STAIRS - Outcry Theatre 4%

Dennis Canwright - KINKY BOOTS - Uptown Players 4%

Natalie Mabry - STEDE BONNET: A F*CHING PIRATE MUSICAL - Theatre 3 4%

Eric Luckie - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM - Upright Theatre Company 4%

Alondra Puentes - STEDE BONNET A F*CKING PIRATE MUSICAL - Theatre Three, Dallas 4%

Mike Carter - GODSPELL - Repertory Company Theatre 3%

Matt Betz - STATE FAIR - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Bill Wash - LIGHT UP THE SKY - Allen Contemporary Theatre 3%

Madison Heaps - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Plaza Cleburne 3%

Conor Clark - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Hopeful Theatre Project 2%

Debra Carter - ANNIE - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Kennedy Styron - THE ODD COUPLE - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Jo Winiarski - CLUE: ON STAGE - Dallas Theater Center 2%

August Edwards - DISCLOSURE - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 2%

Kendall Heaps - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Plaza Theatre Company 2%

Kennedy Styron - BLACK NATIVITY - Bishop Arts Theatre 2%

Will Turbyne - WITCH - Stage West, Fort Worth 2%

Adam Chamberlin - HOW TO BE PROJECT - Bishop Arts Theatre 2%

Eddy Herring - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Richardson Theatre Centre 1%

Eddy Herring - ARTIFICE - Rover Dramawerks 1%

Brian Clinnin - GUARDS AT THE TAJ - Stage West 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Thomas Bartke - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Artisan Center Theater 15%

Jacob Kaplan - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts 15%

Sharath Patel - CLUE - Dallas Theater Center 6%

Brian Christensen - KINKY BOOTS - Uptown Players 6%

Ryder Houston - HOUSE OF STAIRS - Outcry Theatre 5%

Ryan Brazil - STATE FAIR - Grand Prairie Arts Council 5%

CJ Partin - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Repertory Company Theatre 5%

Claudia Jenkins Martinez - STEDE BONNET… - Theatre Three, Dallas 5%

Michael Marbry - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Firehouse Theatre 4%

Brian McDonald - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Circle Theatre 3%

Michael Asigbe - BLACK NATIVITY - Bishop Arts Theatre 3%

Greg Cotton - IT'S ONLY A PLAY - Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

Jason Rice - LIGHT UP THE SKY - Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

CJ Partin - A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Claudia Jenkins Martinez - HAMLET - Shakespeare Dallas 2%

Jason Rice - LOVE LOVES A PORNOGRAPHER - Rover Dramawerks 2%

Jorge Guerra - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - WaterTower Theatre, Addison, TX 2%

Ryan Simón - GUARDS AT THE TAJ - Stage West 2%

Mark Howard - IN THE HEIGHTS - Grand Prairie Arts Council 1%

Devin Bruton - AN OAK CLIFF CAROL - Urban Arts Center 1%

Ryan Brazil - CABARET - Grand Prairie Arts Council 1%

Lowell Sargeant - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - The Classics Theatre Project 1%

Mark Howard - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE… - WaterTower Theatre, Addison, TX 1%

Ryan Brazil - ELF THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 1%

Armando Monsivias - PRIME TIME FOR MURDER! - Pegasus Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Tom Walsh - THE MUSIC MAN - North Texas Performing Arts 10%

Jack Swearingen - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theatre Company 7%

Randal Ramirez - SWEENEY TODD - Wallace Theater 6%

Cheyenne Ballew - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Blue Firebox Theater Co 3%

Alexa Stratton - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Outcry Youth Theatre 3%

Jacob Waters - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Repertory Company Theatre 3%

Fred Patterson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Jessica Vanek - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory 3%

Brandy Raper - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory 2%

Taylor Sherry - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

Justin Taylor - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Firehouse Theatre 2%

Devon Watkins - THE SECRET GARDEN - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Christopher Llewyn Ramirez - STEDE BONNET: A F*CHING PIRATE MUSICAL - Theatre 3 2%

Rickie Jones - DREAMGIRLS - Jubilee theatre 2%

Jamie Gutzler - SEUSSICAL - CenterStage Theatre Works 2%

Laura Lyman Payne - STEDE BONNET… - Theatre Three, Dallas 2%

Nikki Kimbrell - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory 2%

Asa Woo - SEUSSICAL - CenterStage Theatre Works 1%

Rachel Nicole Poole - KINKY BOOTS - Uptown Players, Dallas 1%

Paige Bedford - DREAM GIRLS - Jubilee theater 1%

Tracie Griffiths - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Plaza Theatre Company 1%

Morgan Siobhan Green - HADESTOWN - Winspear Opera House, Dallas, TX 1%

Juliette Wood - LITTLE WOMEN - Granbury Theatre Co 1%

Hayley Ewerz - 42ND STREET - Garland Summer Musicals 1%

Cole Coutlier - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Firehouse Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Alayna Meilinger - MACBETH - North Texas Performing Arts 14%

Cheyenne Ballew - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Artisan Center Theater 11%

Callie Combest - SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD - Wallace Theater 7%

Denise Baker - DREAMGIRLS - Jubilee Theater 6%

Brayden Lawrence - LIPSTICK TRACES - Outcry Theatre 4%

Matthew Strauser - LOVE LOVES A PORNOGRAPHER - Rover Dramawerks 4%

Bob Hess - TROUBLE IN MIND - Dallas Theater Center 4%

Tim Bass - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Upright Theatre Company 4%

Dustin West - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Christian Black - LOVE LOVES A PORNOGRAPHER - Rover Dramawerks 2%

Victoria Abrielle - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Upright Theatre Company 2%

Kyle Morris - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Upright Theatre Company 2%

Parker Pereira - MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Upright theater 2%

Elizabeth Kensek - TORCH SONG - Uptown Players 2%

Carrie Viera - CURSE OF THE PUERTO RICANS - Bishop Arts Theatre 2%

Ariana Stephens - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Upright Theatre 2%

Sara Parisa - THE HOLLOW - Richardson Theatre Centre 1%

Sean Massey - PRIME TIME FOR MURDER! - Pegasus Theatre 1%

KJ James - THE HOLLOW - Richardson Theatre Centre 1%

Monica Jones - BIG SCARY ANIMALS - Theatre 3 1%

Brady White - BIG SCARY ANIMALS - Theatre Three, Dallas 1%

Kyle Morris - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Upright Theatre Company 1%

Kim Winnubst - ENCHANTED APRIL - Mainstage Irving 1%

Dhruv Ravi - GUARDS AT THE TAJ - Stage West 1%

Emily Scott Banks - INTO THE BREACHES - Stage West 1%

