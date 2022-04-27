LONESOME BLUES Postponed at Undermain Theatre

Due to schedule conflicts, Undermain Theatre's production of Lonesome Blues, Akin Babatundé and Alan Govenar's solo-performer meditation on the life and songs of Blind Lemon Jefferson, is now being rescheduled from June to this coming September. The show originally premiered in 2018 at The York Theatre Company in New York City starring Akin Babatundé and was directed by Undermain Theatre Founding Artistic Director, Katherine Owens. Since then it has been a long road back to Blind Lemon's Deep Ellum roots. The upcoming Dallas premiere will be directed by Akin Babatundé and performed by J. Dontray Davis. It will run from September 1-17, 2022 in Undermain's Deep Ellum location at 3200 Main Street. The production will be the final installment of Undermain's 38th season.

Audiences will be able to see J. Dontray Davis this September in this reminiscence of Blind Lemon Jefferson's legacy and influence as told through his songs and stories. Born Blind, Jefferson was able to best express himself through music and was ultimately discovered on a street corner in Deep Ellum in 1925 and went on to be one of the most widely recorded, prolific and influential performers of his generation, propelling the growth of blues, R&B, soul, doo-wop, rap and hip-hop.

All subscriptions from the 38th season will be honored for the new dates.

Individual tickets will go on sale later this summer. For more information, go to www.undermain.org.