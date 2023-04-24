KINKY BOOTS to be Presented at Rodenbaugh Theater at the Willow Bend Center of the Arts

Kinky Boots is coming to Rodenbaugh Theater at the Willow Bend Center of the Arts!

The show will be presented on Thursday, April 27, 8pm, Friday, April 28, 8pm

Saturday, April 29 2:15 and 8pm, Sunday, April 30 1:15 and 6:15pm.

Kinky Boots is the big-hearted musical extravaganza that won six Tonys including Best Musical, the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre album and London's Olivier Award for Best Musical. Kinky Boots features a joyous, Tony-winning score by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, and a hilarious, uplifting book by four-time Tony winner, Harvey Fierstein. Billy Porter won a Best Actor Tony Award for his portrayal of Lola.

Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realized... and discover that when you change your mind, you can change your whole world.