Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

KINKY BOOTS to be Presented at Rodenbaugh Theater at the Willow Bend Center of the Arts

Performance will run April 27-29.

Apr. 24, 2023  

KINKY BOOTS to be Presented at Rodenbaugh Theater at the Willow Bend Center of the Arts

Kinky Boots is coming to Rodenbaugh Theater at the Willow Bend Center of the Arts!

The show will be presented on Thursday, April 27, 8pm, Friday, April 28, 8pm
Saturday, April 29 2:15 and 8pm, Sunday, April 30 1:15 and 6:15pm.

Kinky Boots is the big-hearted musical extravaganza that won six Tonys including Best Musical, the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre album and London's Olivier Award for Best Musical. Kinky Boots features a joyous, Tony-winning score by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, and a hilarious, uplifting book by four-time Tony winner, Harvey Fierstein. Billy Porter won a Best Actor Tony Award for his portrayal of Lola.

Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realized... and discover that when you change your mind, you can change your whole world.




Singer/Songwriter Mark Newman Announces Summer Tour & Festival Dates For 2023 Photo
Singer/Songwriter Mark Newman Announces Summer Tour & Festival Dates For 2023
Mark Newman is back on tour - appearing LIVE in support of his latest single 'At The Border'' across several state lines.
CRUEL INTENTIONS Comes to Stage West Next Month Photo
CRUEL INTENTIONS Comes to Stage West Next Month
A group of privileged and hormonal teens from an exclusive prep school on summer vacay--that’s a recipe for all kinds of scheming and trouble, in the cult-fave Cruel Intentions: the ‘90s Musical, which begins a 3-week run at Stage West on Thursday, May 4. The production will continue at Uptown Players starting June 1.
Eisemann Center Announces 2023-2024 Season Of KEYBOARD CONVERSATIONS With Jeffrey Siegel Photo
Eisemann Center Announces 2023-2024 Season Of KEYBOARD CONVERSATIONS With Jeffrey Siegel
Keyboard Conversations, featuring concert pianist Jeffrey Siegel will open the 2023-2024 Season sponsored by Dr. John F. Dixon, with The Power and Passion of Beethoven in the Bank of America Theatre at the Eisemann Center.
MUGHAL-E-AZAM to Kick Off 13-City North American Tour in May Photo
MUGHAL-E-AZAM to Kick Off 13-City North American Tour in May
After more than 200 spellbinding performances across six Asian countries, India's most spectacular musical play now premieres in North America. See the cities the production will visit, and learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You


KINKY BOOTS to be Presented at Rodenbaugh Theater at the Willow Bend Center of the ArtsKINKY BOOTS to be Presented at Rodenbaugh Theater at the Willow Bend Center of the Arts
April 24, 2023

KINKY BOOTS is coming to Rodenbaugh Theater at the Willow Bend Center of the Arts this month!
CRUEL INTENTIONS Comes to Stage West Next MonthCRUEL INTENTIONS Comes to Stage West Next Month
April 21, 2023

A group of privileged and hormonal teens from an exclusive prep school on summer vacay--that’s a recipe for all kinds of scheming and trouble, in the cult-fave Cruel Intentions: the ‘90s Musical, which begins a 3-week run at Stage West on Thursday, May 4. The production will continue at Uptown Players starting June 1.
Coppell Arts Center Presents FOUR DAY WEEKENDCoppell Arts Center Presents FOUR DAY WEEKEND
April 19, 2023

Coppell Arts Center has announced that Fort Worth-based comedy troupe, Four Day Weekend, will bring their hilarious brand of improv comedy to the Center's Main Hall for three performances – Thursday, May 11 (7:30 PM), Thursday, June 8 (7:30 PM), and Thursday, July 13 (7:30 PM).
Nominees Announced For 12th Annual Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre AwardsNominees Announced For 12th Annual Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards
April 17, 2023

Broadway Dallas has announced the 2023 nominees for the 12th Annual Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards (HSMTA). The awards ceremony will take place live at the Music Hall at Fair Park on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Tickets will go on sale May 3 at 10 a.m.   
Photos: First Look at Outcry Youth Theatre's HAMLETPhotos: First Look at Outcry Youth Theatre's HAMLET
April 16, 2023

Outcry Youth Theatre’s expressionist version of Hamlet, performing April 28-May 7, has the action taking place in a dark and oppressive clock factory. Check out photos here!
share