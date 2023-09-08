JAGGED LITTLE PILL Launches Digital Lottery for Run at Bass Performance Hall

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, is launching a digital ticket lottery powered by Broadway Direct, offering fans the chance to purchase a limited number of $25 tickets available for all performances of Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill at Fort Worth’s Bass Performance Hall. The Tony® and Grammy Award®-winning production will make its Bass Hall debut in a limited engagement September 15-17 as part of the 2023-2024 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.

The digital lottery will begin accepting entries the day before each performance from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm starting Thursday, September 14, for the Friday evening performance, September 15. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to two (2) tickets at $25 each. Tickets must be purchased online using the purchase link within 60 minutes from the time the winner is notified. Winners who do not purchase their tickets within their window by the claim time listed forfeit the opportunity to purchase and a standby drawing will be held. The ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis, concluding with the Sunday evening performance, September 17. All entrants are encouraged to follow Bass Performance Hall on Instagram (@basshall), Twitter (@basshall) and Facebook (@bassperformancehall) for additional lottery news and information.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup at Will Call at the Bass Hall Box Office one hour prior to showtime. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Additional lottery requirements can be found at Click Here.



Directed by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (she/her; Waitress, Pippin), Jagged Little Pill is an “electrifying, visceral and stunning” (The Hollywood Reporter) musical with an original story by Tony® and Academy Award®-winning writer Diablo Cody (she/her; Juno, Tully), about a perfectly imperfect American family that “vaults the audience to its collective feet” (The Guardian). The show was nominated for a season-record of 15 Tony Awards® following its Broadway premiere.

Ignited by Morissette’s groundbreaking lyrics and music – from beloved hits such as “You Oughta Know,” “Head Over Feet,” “Hand In My Pocket,” and “Ironic”, to brand new songs written for the show – Jagged Little Pill features explosive choreography by Tony Award® nominee and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (he/him; “Apesh*t”, “Love Drought/Sandcastles” Live at The Grammys®), and the raw power of an onstage band under the Musical Supervision, Orchestrations & Arrangements of Grammy®, Tony®and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (he/him; Next to Normal, American Idiot).

The Jagged Little Pill creative team includes Tony®-nominated Scenic Designer Riccardo Hernandez (he/him; Parade), Tony®-nominated Costume Designer Emily Rebholz (she/her; Dear Evan Hansen), Tony Award®-winning Lighting Designer Justin Townsend (he/him; Moulin Rouge!), Tony®-nominated Sound Designer Jonathan Deans (he/him; Waitress), and Tony®-nominated Video Designer Lucy Mackinnon (she/her; Spring Awakening). Hair, Wig, and Make-up Design is provided by J. Jared Janas (he/him; Sunset Boulevard).

JAGGED LITTLE PILL officially opened on Broadway December 5, 2019 at the Broadhurst Theatre after beginning previews November 3. Prior to Broadway, Jagged Little Pill completed a record-breaking, sold-out run at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) in Cambridge, MA. That pre-Broadway world premiere production ran for 79 sold-out performances, from May 5–July 15, 2018, marking the longest-running and highest-grossing production in A.R.T.’s history. Jagged Little Pill concluded its award-winning Broadway run on December 17, 2021, after playing 36 previews and 171 performances. That same month, the production made its international debut in Australia at Theatre Royal Sydney. The Australian tour is currently playing at Comedy Theatre, Melbourne.

Released on June 13, 1995, the tremendous success of Alanis Morissette’s album Jagged Little Pill skyrocketed her to become the bestselling international debut artist in history; a title she still holds, with the record’s sales reaching 33 million copies worldwide. Now, 28 years after its release, Jagged Little Pill continues to be one of the Top 20 Best-Selling Albums of All Time. With ten eclectic and acclaimed albums released over the subsequent years, Morissette’s music has garnered 7 Grammy Awards® (with 14 nominations), a Golden Globe nomination, and total sales of over 60 million albums.

In 2019, Atlantic Records partnered with the Broadway production for the release of its Original Broadway Cast Recording, adding the show to the label’s elite roster of Grammy Award®-winning artists and cast albums. The cast album for Jagged Little Pill was officially released on December 6, 2019 – the day after the show’s opening night on Broadway – and won the 2021 Grammy Award® for Best Musical Theatre Album.

In the fall of 2020, the musical garnered a season-leading 15 Tony® Nominations – including Best Musical – and Grand Central Publishing released a hardcover coffee table book following the journey of Jagged Little Pill to Broadway, with behind-the-scenes photos and stories from Alanis Morissette, Diablo Cody, the cast and more. Following the show’s big Grammy Award® win in 2021, Jagged Little Pill also won Tony® Awards for Best Book of a Musical (Diablo Cody) and Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Lauren Patten).

JAGGED LITTLE PILL comes to Bass Hall as part of the 2023-2024 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank. The season continues later this month with the new play from Aaron Sorkin and director Bartlett Sher based on the best-selling novel by Harper Lee, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD. Don’t lose your head, Fort Worth is making her-story with SIX in November; Embark on a whole new world of Broadway magic with Disney’s ALADDIN in January; It’s simply the best that TINA –The Tina Turner Musical is now rolling on tour across North America and stops into Bass Hall in February; In June, HAMILTON makes its return to Fort Worth; And finally– the 25th Anniversary Tour of the global smash hit musical MAMMA MIA! will dance its way to Bass Hall in July, closing the 2023-2024 season.



Photo credit: Matthew Murphy for MurhpyMade