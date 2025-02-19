INTO THE BREECHES Cast And Creative Team Announced At MainStage Irving-Las Colinas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MainStage Irving-Las Colinas has announced the cast, creative team, and performance dates for their upcoming production of Into the Breeches!, a heartwarming and hilarious comedy by George Brant, directed by Lisa Devine. Set during World War II, Oberon Play House's director and leading men are off at war with the Axis.

Determined to press on, the director's wife sets out to produce an all-female version of Shakespeare's Henry V, assembling an increasingly unexpected team united in desire, if not actual theatre experience. Together they deliver a delightful celebration of collaboration and persistence when the show must go on!

Into the Breeches!, written in 2018, is based on the true story of a playhouse in Cleveland that continued performing during World War II by having female actors play all the male roles. In reviewing the play, BroadwayWorld wrote, "An absolute delight...like a breath of fresh air that will leave one smiling like a dope at the end."

Running from March 7 through March 22, 2025 at the Irving Arts Center (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd, Irving). Single tickets range from $26.50 to $33.50 and are available for purchase through the Irving Arts Center Box Office (www.IrvingArtsCenter.com • 972-252-2787). Patrons with ticketing questions should contact the Irving Arts Center Box Office at 972-252-2787.

