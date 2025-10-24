HARRY POTTER: THE EXHIBITION Now Open in Dallas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Harry Potter: The Exhibition is now officially open in Dallas at Pepper Square. Witches, wizards, and Muggles alike can finally step into the spellbinding exhibition that has already captivated more than 4 million people around the globe.

The behind-the-scenes, exhibition takes visitors through powerful storytelling and innovative, interactive technology, as they explore beloved moments from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beast films, as well as the Tony award-winning Broadway production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences, Imagine Exhibitions and Eventim Live are proud to present this exhibition where guests can experience the beautifully crafted environments that honor many of the unforgettable moments fans and audiences have loved for more than two decades, getting an up-close look at everything from original costumes to authentic props as they embark on a personalized journey through innovative, awe-inspiring, and magical environments using best-in-class immersive design and technology.

Harry Potter: The Exhibition takes visitors of all ages on a one-of-a-kind journey through the extended world of Harry Potter, celebrating some of the most iconic moments from the beloved Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films. Upon entry, everyone is given an exhibition wristband for a personalized experience. From selecting a Hogwarts house (either Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, or Slytherin) to picking your wand and Patronus, visitors will be able to create their own, uniquely magical moments while earning points for their house with each interactive activity.

Throughout the exhibition, visitors will experience everything from the hall of moving portraits to the famed scene of the Great Hall with floating candles to exploring Hogwarts classrooms, filled with authentic props and costumes. Hagrid’s Hut and oversized chair is perfect for photo opps, as is the “cupboard under the stairs” from Harry’s childhood. In addition, vignettes from Fantastic Beasts and costumes from the Tony® award-winning Broadway production Harry Potter and The Cursed Child are included in the exhibition, making Harry Potter: The Exhibition the most comprehensive touring exhibition ever presented about the extended world of Harry Potter, perfect for both longtime fans and those just starting to experience the magic.

An exclusive collection of Harry Potter: The Exhibition merchandise will be available in the onsite retail shop for guests to celebrate their fandom. Fans can choose from a range of products such as apparel, jewelry, and edible treats, including Chocolate Frogs and bottled Butterbeer, as well as merchandise not available at any other Harry Potter experience.