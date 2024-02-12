HAMILTON To Return To Fort Worth at Bass Performance Hall

Performances will run June 11-23.

By: Feb. 12, 2024

That tickets are on sale now for HAMILTON, returning to Bass Hall in a limited engagement June 11-23. 

Tickets prices currently range from $69 to $189 with a select number of premium seats available from $199. There is a maximum purchase limit of nine (9) tickets per account for the engagement. There will be a digital lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement. Tickets can be purchased online at www.basshall.com/hamilton or by calling 817-212-4280. The Performing Arts Fort Worth (PAFW) box office hours are Monday-Friday 9:00am – 5:00pm and Saturday 10:00am – 4:00pm. For group sales discounts please visit www.basshall.com/groups.

Jeffrey Seller notes, “It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Fort Worth engagement should be made through www.basshall.com.”

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation. HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation.

Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. 




