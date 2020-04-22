HAMILTON Has Been Rescheduled At Bass Performance Hall

Article Pixel Apr. 22, 2020  
HAMILTON Has Been Rescheduled At Bass Performance Hall

In light of the current COVID-19 concerns in Fort Worth and around the country, and in accordance with city and health professionals' recommendations, Performing Arts Fort Worth's upcoming engagement of HAMILTON has been rescheduled. The show will now play Bass Performance Hall January 18 - February 6, 2022.

No action is necessary for current ticket holders who purchased their tickets through the Bass Hall website, www.basshall.com, or Bass Hall Box Office. Tickets for the June 9-28, 2020, dates will be honored for the new dates. Emails will be sent to ticket holders with additional information concerning their new performance dates.

Those who purchased tickets through third parties will need to contact their points of purchase.

The box office is working virtually in order to maintain social distancing, communication may be delayed and take longer than normal.




Related Articles View More Dallas Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Kathryn Hahn Stages A Scene From GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS With American Girl Dolls
  • Video Flashback: Check Out Scenes From Center Theatre Group's RED
  • VIDEO: Paula Vogel Reads from HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE for Center Theatre Group's 'Art Goes On' Series
  • VIDEO: Watch Livermore Valley Opera's GIANNI SCHICCHI and A FLORENTINE TRAGEDY