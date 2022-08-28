Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Grand Prairie Arts Council to Present STATE FAIR at the Uptown Theater in September

The production runs from September 16 through 25.

Aug. 28, 2022  

The Grand Prairie Arts Council presents Roger & Hammerstein's STATE FAIR with music by Richard Rodgers, Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Tom Briggs and Louis Mattioli, and direction by Mallory Roelke. The show runs September 16 - 25, 2022, at the Uptown Theater located at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050. Reserved seating tickets are $25, $20, and $15. Tickets can be purchased online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2193604®id=5&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prekindle.com%2Fevents%2Fgrandprairieartscounciluptowntheater?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by calling the box office at 972-237-8786.

STATE FAIR follows the Frake family's journey from their farm to the three-day 1946 Iowa State Fair. Ma (Araceli Radillo) and Pop (Christian Wulfsberg) are intent on winning prizes for their accomplishments in hog raising and mincemeat cooking, while their children Margy (Jordana Garcia) and Wayne (Steven Rios) have romantic adventures ahead of them. Margy and Wayne take us on an emotional rollercoaster ride as they experience love and heartbreak on the midway, meanwhile, their parents learn how to reconnect as the children are leaving the nest. This colorful and heartfelt show features dynamic dancing and an Academy Award-winning score, including the hit song, "It Might as Well Be Spring."





