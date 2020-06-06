Granbury Opera House Will Reopen June 12 With LEGALLY BLONDE

Hood County News has reported that the Granbury Opera House is set to reopen on Friday, June 12.

The theatre will open at 50% capacity with its production of "Legally Blonde," which will run weekends through Sunday, July 12.

Tickets will be handled remotely, through the GTC's website or by phone.

Seating is not assigned, and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Seating is in alternating rows in both the floor and balcony sections. There must be two empty seats between each group.

Patrons are also encouraged to wear face masks. Hand sanitizer will be available at the theatre.

The ensure safety, the theater and restrooms will be sanitized after every performance.

Cast and crew members will have their temperature checked when they arrive for a rehearsal or performance.

No concessions will be sold. Playbills will be available, but they will not be handed out by volunteers.

To learn more about the safety protocols being taken at the theatre, visit granburytheatrecompany.org/covid-19-protocols/.

Read the original story on Hood County News.

Legally Blonde

Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

Music and Lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Bell Benjamin

Book by Heather Hach

Based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture

Purchase tickets at granburytheatrecompany.org/legally-blonde-the-musical/

