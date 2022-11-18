Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Go Behind the Scenes With Dallas Black Dance Theatre During the Thanksgiving Holiday

The free family showing begins Monday and Tuesday, November 21-22, 2022, at Noon CST.

Nov. 18, 2022  
Dallas Black Dance Theatre invites the community to enjoy a free Behind the Scenes view of its two professional companies and three performing academy ensembles during the Thanksgiving holiday. This event has become a holiday tradition for many families during the Thanksgiving break.

Behind the Scenes allows the audience to experience the rehearsal process, peek at upcoming new works and meet the dancers. Bank of Texas is the presenting sponsor for the midday performances. The free family showing begins Monday and Tuesday, November 21-22, 2022, at Noon CST in the Dallas Black Dance Theatre studios at 2700 Ann Williams Way, Dallas, TX. 75201.

Monday, November 21, 2022, at Noon CST

DBDT and DBDT: Encore!!

Dallas Black Dance Theatre studios

Dallas Black Dance Theatre and DBDT: Encore! will both be featured in this free program. DBDT will showcase excerpts from its 46th season as it does rehearsal run-throughs and previews what is in store for Cultural Awareness on February 17-18, 2023. DBDT: Encore! will share a glimpse of what it has planned for Rising Excellence on April 21-22, 2023.

Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Noon CST

Dallas Black Dance Academy

Dallas Black Dance Theatre studios

Dallas Black Dance Academy will showcase the talents of students in its three performing ensembles: the Allegro Performing Ensemble, DBDT's premier academy ensemble, the Senior Performing Ensemble, and the Junior Performing Ensemble.

The ensembles will present a class demonstration and works in process, followed by a mini performance. There will also be a special presentation of an excerpt from the Espresso Nutcracker scheduled for December 10, 2022.

The Behind the Scenes performance will be available on-demand from Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Noon through Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 11:59 PM CST.

For more details, visit www.DBDT.com.




