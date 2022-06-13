Get 25% Off Tickets to LEGALLY BLONDE at NTPA Repertory Theatre

NTPA Repertory Theatre's production of Legally Blonde opens June 17 and runs through June 26. To celebrate our 5th season, we are offering 25% off tickets to BWW readers with code BENDANDSNAP. Tickets at NTPARep.org.



A fabulously fun musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde the Musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances - this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!

Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.



ASL interpretation provided Saturday, June 25, 8:00 PM performance.