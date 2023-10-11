GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE Comes to Dallas in 2024

Performances run January 30th – February 4th, 2024.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

Following sold out performances and rave reviews across the country in 2023, The Golden Girls are back and better than ever with a brand-new stage show that’s more exciting than a trip to the Rusty Anchor. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue will head to more than 40 cities in 2024 including a stop at Dallas’ Wyly Theatre January 30th – February 4th, 2024 for eight shows.

Tickets are on sale Friday, October 13, starting at $40.75 and can be purchased at attpac.org/on-sale/2024/golden-girls/. A very special VIP photo experience add-on includes photos with the actors on the Golden Girls set after the show.

Picture it. United States, 2024. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue brings Miami’s sassiest seniors to stages around the country for one more hurrah. We find Sophia out on bail after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring for retirees. Blanche and Rose have founded CreakN, a thriving sex app for seniors. And Dorothy is trying to hold it all together with help from a new (much) younger sex-crazed lover. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue allows audiences to relive the heartfelt hilarity of the four ladies who never stopped being best friends.

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue is a professional stage show unlike any other Golden Girls tribute that you might have experienced. The play is written by Robert Leleux, author of The Memoirs of a Beautiful Boy and The Living End. His work has also appeared in The New York Times and The New York Times Magazine and his other plays have been produced across the country. The show is directed by Eric Swanson, who was the co-founder and Executive Director of The Detroit Actors’ Theatre Company. The cast includes Ryan Bernier as Dorothy, Vince Kelley as Blanche, Adam Graber as Rose, Christopher Kamm as Sophia, and Jason Bowen as Stanley/Burt. The production is produced by Murray & Peter Present.




