Final Weeks To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards; MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Leads Best Musical!

Here are the current standings for Dallas:

Best Musical

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - McKinney Youth Onstage 33%

LES MISERABLES, SCHOOL EDITION - Artisan Center Theater 20%

BIG FISH - Outcry Youth Theatre 8%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - McKinney Youth OnStage 5%

IN THE HEIGHTS - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory 5%

THE MUSIC MAN - Theatre Three 5%

THE WIZ - Grand Prairie Arts Council 4%

LES MISERABLES - North Texas Performing Arts 3%

JUNIE B JONES JR - Artisan Center Theater 3%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Artisan Center Theater 2%

LITTLE WOMEN - Lifestage 2%

ELLA ENCHANTED - Artisan Center Theater 2%

LES MISERABLE - Artisan 1%

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Texas Shakespeare Festival 1%

BRIGHT STAR CONCERT VERSION - The Firehouse Theatre 1%

WIZARD OF OZ - Art Centre Theatre 1%

SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Artisan Center Theater 1%

TITANIC - Plaza Theatre Company 1%

DESCENDANTS - Mckinny youth onSTAGE 0%

THE LAST WIDE OPEN - Circle Theatre, Fort Worth 0%

THE RAINBOW FISH MUSICAL - Artisan Center Theater 0%

SPAMALOT - Repertory Company Theatre 0%

THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Artisan Center Theater 0%

BROADWAY GENDRE BEND CABARET - Art Centre Theatre 0%

RAINBOW FISH THE MUSICAL - Artisan theater 0%

Best Performer In A Musical

Sydney Enoch - ADDAMS FAMILY - Mckinney Youth onSTAGE 33%

Rebecca Nason - INTO THE WOODS JR. - Artisan Center Theatre 21%

Brayden Lawrence - CABARET - Outcry Youth Theatre 4%

Braylen Nelson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Kaylynn Langham - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Emerson Hodges - JUNIE B JONES JR - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Jason Solis - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%

Lee Walter - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theatre Three 2%

Tomas Moquette - IN THE HEIGHTS - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory 2%

Daniel Dean Miranda - CABARET - NTPA Repertory 2%

Abby Horn - LES MISERABLES - Artisan Center Theatre 2%

Christina Austin Lopez - THE MUSIC MAN - Theatre Three 2%

Dominic Norris - JUNIE B JONES JR - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Garrett Stone - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - North Texas Performing Arts 1%

Abby Littrell - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - MvKinney Youth Onstage 1%

Blayne Stonecipher - LES MISERABLES - Artisan Center Theater 1%

Chloe McNeese - LITTLE WOMEN - Lifestage 1%

Madeline Carter - CABARET - Outcry Youth Theatre 1%

Jacy Schoening - SOUND OF MUSIC - Artisan Center Theatre 1%

Peyton Nicholson - BIG FISH - Outcry Youth Theatre 1%

Kaidon Peterson - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Mckinney Youth onSTAGE (MYO) 1%

Joshua Maxwell - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Artisan Center Theater 1%

Tabitha Aaron - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - McKinney Youth OnStage 1%

Vitali Rogel - LES MISERABLES - Artisan 1%

Ethan Spudich Davis - LES MISERABLES - ArtisanCenter Theater 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Bekah Davis - THESE SHINING LIVES - Mckinney Youth onSTAGE 31%

Rebecca Nason - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Artisan Center Theater 12%

Cheyenne Grace - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Artisan Center Theater 12%

Alexa Stratton - THE GREAT GATSBY - Outcry Youth Theatre 5%

Marcy Bogner - ANTIGONE - Outcry Youth Theatre 4%

Colin Hodgkin - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - WaterTower 4%

Emily Cedeno - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Dominic Norris - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Christina Austin Lopez - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Dallas Theater Center 2%

Emerson Hodges - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Matthew Gabrillo - NOISES OFF - North Texas Performing Arts 2%

Keelin Gaughan - THESE SHINING LIVES - Mckinney Youth onSTAGE 2%

Shawn Gann - MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Plague mask players 2%

Everest Pearson - THESE SHINING LIVES - Mckinney Youth onSTAGE 2%

Vickie Washington - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Calin Eastes - THE GREAT GATSBY - Outcry Youth Theatre 1%

Campbell White - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Artisan Center Theater 1%

Macye Armstrong - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Artisan Center Theater 1%

Alaina Guerrieri - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Artisan Center Theater 1%

Marcus Stimac - ROMEO AND JULIET - Shakespeare Dallas 1%

Nathan Miles - HAMLET - Fort Worth Fringe 1%

Eric Hilsinger - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Artisan Center Theater 1%

Mallory Roelke - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Grand Prairie Arts Council 1%

Matthew Gay - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Outcry Youth Theatre 0%

Hannah Barbee - PYGMALION - Tree Trunk Theatre 0%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Ashlyn Koford - BIG FISH - Outcry Youth Theatre 25%

Madeline Carter - BIG FISH - Outcry Youth Theatre 22%

Brayden Soffa - BIG FISH - Outcry Youth Theatre 15%

Peyton Nicholson - BIG FISH - Outcry Youth Theatre 14%

Noah Woodiel - DISENCHANTED - North Texas Performing Arts 12%

Susan OBrien - WIZARD OF OZ - Art Centre Theatre 6%

Mario Estepp - WIZARD OF OZ - Art Centre Theatre 3%

Ken Schwartz - WIZARD OF OZ - Art Centre Theatre 2%

Paul Fried - WIZARD OF OZ - Art Centre Theatre 2%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Alexa Stratton - THE GREAT GATSBY - Outcry Youth Theatre 33%

Calin Eastes - THE GREAT GATSBY - Outcry Youth Theatre 12%

Marcy Bogner - ANTIGONE - Outcry Youth Theatre 10%

Jake Kerstine - CLUE - North Texas Performing Arts 8%

Peyton Nicholson - ANTIGONE - Outcry Youth Theatre 6%

Sydney Lo - 1984 - Circle Theatre 3%

Mathieu Myrick - BEFORE YOU GET MARRIED - Bishop Arts Theatre Center 3%

Carol M. Rice - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - Plague Mask Players 3%

Shawn Gann - MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Plague Mask Players 3%

DJ Canaday - HAMLET - Texas Shakespeare Festival Roadshow 2%

Alex Branton - 1984 - Circle Theatre 2%

Alida Liberman - HENRY VI PART 2 - Plague Mask Players 2%

Jaquai Wade Peasrson - LIBRA SEASON - Second Thought Theatre 2%

Silas Craven - COWBOYS & COWGIRLS - Art Centre Theatre 2%

Greg Holt - 1984 - Circle Theatre 1%

Shea McMillan - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - Plague Mask Players 1%

Morgan Calhoun - BEFORE YOU GET MARRIED - Bishop Arts Theatre Center 1%

Randy Pearlson - 1984 - Circle Theatre 1%

Lauren LeBlanc - LIBRA SEASON - Second Thought Theatre 1%

Drew Wall - GOAT SONG - Second Thought Theatre 1%

Kadie Baker - COWBOYS & COWGIRLS - Art Centre Theatre 1%

Carol M. Rice - CORIOLANUS - Plague mask Players 1%

Parker Gray - LIBRA SEASON - Second Thought Theatre 1%

Jude Craven - COWBOYS & COWGIRLS - Art Centre Theatre 1%

Miranda Craven - COWBOYS & COWGIRLS - Art Centre Theatre 1%

Best Play

THESE SHINING LIVES - Mckinney Youth onSTAGE 36%

THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Artisan Center Theater 30%

THE GREAT GATSBY - Outcry Youth Theatre 8%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Plague Mask Players 6%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Grand Prairie Arts Council 4%

CURIOUS INCIDENT - WaterTower Theatre 4%

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Dallas Theater Center 3%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - WaterTower Theatre 2%

HAMLET - Fort Worth Fringe 1%

THE WAR OF THE ROSES - Shakespeare Dallas 1%

PYGMALION - Tree Trunk Theatre 1%

THE BOOK OF WILL - Texas Shakespeare Festival 1%

FUNNY MONEY - Richardson Theatre Centre 0%

LOVE LETTERS - Repertory Company Theatre 0%

THE LAST WIDE OPEN - Circle Theatre 0%

MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Plague mask players 0%

PROPRIOCEPTION - Rover Dramawerks 0%

THE FOURTH WALL - Allen's Community Theatre 0%

BLITHE SPIRIT - Richardson Theatre Centre 0%

BUTTERFLIES ARE FREE - Rover Dramawerks 0%

AN IDEAL HUSBAND - Plague mask players 0%

BOB: A LIFE IN FIVE ACTS - Theatre Off The Square 0%

CRY IT OUT - Rover Dramawerks 0%

COWBOYS & COWGIRLS - Art Centre Theatre 0%

OGRES & FAIRIES - Art Centre Theatre 0%

Best Streaming Musical

WIZARD OF OZ - Art Centre Theatre 69%

DISENCHANTED - North Texas Performing Arts 31%

Best Streaming Play

THE GREAT GATSBY - Outcry Youth Theatre 49%

CURIOUS INCIDENT - WaterTower theatre 16%

Kaitlyn Barnard - CLUE - North Texas Performing Arts 8%

BEFORE YOU GET MARRIED - Bishop Arts Theatre Center 5%

AN IDEAL HUSBAND - Plague Mask Players 3%

Randy Pearlson - 1984 - Circle Theatre 3%

Silas Craven - COWBOYS & COWGIRLS - Art Centre Theatre 3%

MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Plague mask players 2%

CORIOLANUS - Plague Mask Players 2%

LIBRA SEASON - Second Thought Theatre 2%

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Plague Mask Players 2%

An Ideal Husband - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - Plague Mask Players 1%

Kadi Baker - COWBOYS & COWGIRLS - Art Centre Theatre 1%

Jude Craven - COWBOYS & COWGIRLS - Art Centre Theatre 1%

Miranda Craven - COWBOYS & COWGIRLS - Art Centre Theatre 1%