FOUR WEDDINGS AND AN ELVIS to Open Rover Dramawerks 23rd Season
Anything can happen in a wedding chapel in Las Vegas...and does!
Rover Dramawerks will open their 23rd Season with the hilarious comedy Four Weddings and an Elvis by Nancy Frick. Performances will be at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in Plano, running January 12-28 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m.
Anything can happen in a wedding chapel in Las Vegas...and does! From a couple (played by Matthew Strauser and Amanda Dycus) getting married by the King himself (Josh Radde) as revenge on their exes; to arrogant, aging stars (Jane Talbert and Anthony Magee) tying the knot as a publicity stunt; to a ceremony that really needs to happen before the police arrive (featuring Nicole Denson, Scott Hickman, and Daniel White); to the nuptials of the wedding chapel owner herself (with Danielle Elliott and Stephan Roberts), what happens in Vegas...is hilarious!
Sara Jones serves as director and set designer, with Maddy Maslow as stage manager and Kyle Chinn as master carpenter. Costume design is by Nathanael Coe, sound design is by Robbi Homan, and props design is by Jessi Morris. Kenneth Hall is lighting designer, as well as the board op for lights and sound. Choreography is by Jill Lightfoot.
Thursday, January 12 is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or "pay-what-you-can" at the door. Regular ticket prices for Four Weddings and an Elvis are $24.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $18.00 on Thursdays and matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors. A reception to kick off the new season will be held after the performance on Friday, January 13. Tickets may be ordered online at www.roverdramawerks.com, and season subscriptions are also available.
For more information about Rover Dramawerks, please visit them online at www.roverdramawerks.com or call 972-849-0358.
