FLESH AND BONE Film Will Screen at Soul Rep Next Month

Soul Rep Theatre Company continues its 2021-2022 season with the world premiere of its newest short film, FLESH AND BONE - at The Texas Theater in Oak Cliff on Saturday, February 12 at 7 PM. The film is directed by Tonya Holloway, co-founder and newly appointed Associate Artistic Director of Film, a direct result of Soul Rep's successful recent season of virtual offerings. Co-written by Holloway and Co-Founder/Executive Director, Anyika McMillan-Herod, FLESH AND BONE stars prolific character actor of film, television, and stage, Gregg Daniel, Grammy-nominated R&B duo, Yarbrough & Peoples, company member, Douglas Carter, and newcomers Tony Williams and Stakaih Washington.

Tickets are $25 and are available now for the in-person world premiere at The Texas Theater, located at 231 W. Jefferson Boulevard, in Oak Cliff. For tickets, visit www.soulrep.org. A talk back with members of the cast and the director will take place after the screening. FLESH AND BONE will also begin streaming on February 13 through the end of the month. Streaming tickets will go on sale February 7.

This heartwarming contemporary film is set in a fictitious South Dallas haunt called Blues Jook and Chicken and centers on "Thomas Wescott", an elderly Black man who on the anniversary of his daughter's death undergoes an awakening by the sight of the jook joint's newest employee, "Rachel", whom he believes is his daughter. The colorful characters of Blues - including the owners "Puddin" and "Abe", a musician, "Weeping Willy" and the dependable server, "Vaughn" must rally together to help Tom, who is an alcoholic and street poet, through his trauma and grief.