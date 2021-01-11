Eisemann Center Presents Jaston Williams in New Virtual Show I SAW THE LIGHTS

Eisemann Center for Performing Arts is presenting the new virtual show I Saw the Lights, featuring Texas favorite Jaston Williams of Greater Tuna fame in a darkly funny solo performance. The show, filmed at the State Theatre in Austin, will premiere online Friday, January 29 at 7 p.m., and it will be available to view for the 48 hours to follow. Tickets are on sale now at www.eisemanncenter.com.

When mysterious lights appeared over Lubbock, Texas, in 1951, people wondered aloud whether they were part of some government plot, an invasion by the Russians or just seeing space aliens out to abduct Francine Whitharrel's Persian cat. In I Saw the Lights, you will hear from the preacher with too much sense of humor, the hippie whose girlfriend longs to become a Comanche, a socialite from Connecticut who holds grudges against trees, and the cowboy with a chronic fear of water. All in all, nine variant characters are drawn together by the inexplicable and are forever bonded through their humanity and humor.

Playwright and performer Jaston Williams is best known as the co-author and co-actor of the hilarious Greater Tuna quartet of plays, each set in the fictional town of Tuna, Texas, the "third-smallest" town in the state. But he's been a part of many celebrated stage presentations throughout his career. Williams' performances have played on and off Broadway, throughout the US, and in all corners of Texas. He received the national Marquee Award, a lifetime achievement award from the League of Historic American Theatres. And among other honors, he's also the recipient of the Texas Governor's Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Arts and the 2013 Texas Medal of the Arts award.

Tickets for I Saw the Lights are available for purchase now at www.eisemanncenter.com. A general virtual event ticket is $25; VIP tickets are also available and include access to a post-show Q&A.

For more information on the Eisemann Center and details on other upcoming shows, visit www.eisemanncenter.com Follow the Eisemann Center on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/EisemannCenter and on Instagram at @eisemanncenter.

For more information about I Saw the Lights please visit www.eisemanncenter.com. Ticket information also available by calling 972.744.4650.