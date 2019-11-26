EBENEZER SCROOGE is Returning to The Pocket Sandwich Theatre

Opening on November 29 and running through December 23 is their 38th season of Ebenezer Scrooge, a holiday tradition for many and so popular that it has become a much anticipated season at The Pocket Sandwich Theatre every year since 1981. The show is based on the age-old holiday favorite about the miserly Scrooge, who is visited one Christmas Eve by three ghosts intent on helping him change his ways. This tale of love, redemption and forgiveness captures the true spirit and magic of the holiday season for the whole family.

All show times, prices and online ticketing are available on the website at www.pocketsandwich.com, with added performances and three Sunday matinees. Make your plans quickly, performances are selling out!

The theater is located at 5400 E. Mockingbird Lane, Suite 119. Dallas, TX 75206. For information call 214-821-1860.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL THEIR BOX OFFICE: (214) 821-1860

RESERVE ONLINE AT POCKETSANDWICH.COM

PHONE LINES ARE OPEN FROM

2:00 - 6:00 PM MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY

2:00 - 5:00 PM SUNDAY

Their shows run Thursday through Sunday evenings. Food and Beverage Service are available one and a half hours before show time.

The Pocket Sandwich Theatre is "THE MOST FUN YOU CAN HAVE IN A DALLAS THEATRE" and has been since 1980!





