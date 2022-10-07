Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Disney's THE LION KING Now On Sale At At Bass Performance Hall In Fort Worth

Fort Worth's most eagerly awaited return will once again leap onto the Bass Hall stage on Wednesday, January 18 for a limited two-week engagement.

Oct. 07, 2022  
Disney Theatrical Productions and Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced today that tickets for the long-awaited return engagement of Disney's THE LION KING will go on sale to the public on Friday, October 14 at 10am.

Fort Worth's most eagerly awaited return will once again leap onto the Bass Hall stage on Wednesday, January 18 for a limited two-week engagement through Sunday, January 29.

In Fort Worth, THE LION KING will play Tuesdays through Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 1:30pm & 7:30pm and Sundays at 1:00pm & 6:30pm. There will be an additional matinee performance at 1:30pm on Thursday, January 19.

Premium Ticket Packages, which include a prime seat location, a souvenir program and a cinch bag, are also available. Beginning Friday, October 14 at 10am, tickets can be purchased in person at Bass Hall, online at www.basshall.com or by calling 817-212-4280.

The performing Arts Fort Worth (PAFW) box office hours are Monday-Friday 9:00am - 5:00pm and Saturday 10:00am - 4:00pm. Please note that communication may be delayed as requests are fulfilled in the order which they are received. For group orders of 10 or more please visit www.basshall.com/groups.

Ticket buyers are reminded that the Bass Hall Box Office and www.basshall.com are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances of THE LION KING at Bass Performance Hall. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Bass Hall is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

For more than 20 years, the North American productions of THE LION KING have been seen by over 21 million theatergoers. Having already played more than 9,000 performances in over 90 cities across North America, THE LION KING now proudly returns to Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall.

Disney's THE LION KING won six 1998 Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Scenic Design (Richard Hudson), Best Costume Design (Julie Taymor), Best Lighting Design (Donald Holder), Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical. THE LION KING has also earned more than 70 major arts awards including the 1998 NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the 1999 Grammy for Best Musical Show Album, the 1999 Evening Standard Award for Theatrical Event of the Year and the 1999 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.

The show's director, costume designer and mask co-designer Julie Taymor continues to play an integral part in the show's ongoing success. The first woman to win a Tony Award for Direction of a Musical, Taymor supervises new productions of the show around the world.

The Broadway score features Elton John and Tim Rice's songs from The Lion King animated film along with the three new songs by John and Rice; additional musical material by South African Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor and Hans Zimmer; and music from "Rhythm of the Pride Lands," an album inspired by the original music in the film, written by Lebo M, Mark Mancina and Hans Zimmer. The resulting sound of THE LION KING is a fusion of Western popular music and the distinctive sounds and rhythms of Africa, ranging from the Academy Award - winning song "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" to Lebo M's rich choral numbers.

To view the latest health and safety protocols in place at Bass Hall, please visit www.basshall.com/healthandsafety. Performing Arts Fort Worth will continue to update and adjust Bass Hall's health and safety protocols as COVID-19 guidelines evolve.





