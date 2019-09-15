Danielle Georgiou Dance Group And Theatre Three Present THE BIPPY BOBBY BOO SHOW At Theatre Too

Danielle Georgiou Dance Group is pleased to announce the premiere of their newest dance musical, THE BIPPY BOBBY BOO SHOW, a co-production with Theatre Three running October 25-November 2 in Theatre Too.

Dazzling with glitz and glamour of a 1960s musical variety show, THE BIPPY BOBBY BOO SHOW is a two-week haunting of Theater Too, the delightful downstairs space at Theatre Three Dallas. Bippy Bobby, the crooning, cocktail-toting ne'er-do-well, hosts this late-night limited engagement featuring performances by the six ghosts living in the belly of the uptown basement. Inspired by the plays they saw performed by Norma Young, Esther Ragland, Robert Dracup, and Jac Alder, the ghosts of Theater Too bring the works of Pirandello, Pinter, Albee, and Beckett into their acts. Come on down to the Boo Show Lounge, and enjoy the music, dance, and hilarity of this fall's swankiest night of theater! A never-before-seen haunted holiday experience!

Written by Danielle Georgiou and Justin Locklear, with live music composed by Locklear. Directed and choreographed by Georgiou.

The cast includes William Acker, Danny Anchondo, Gloria Benavides, Ruben Carrazana, Colby Calhoun, Niki Davis, Elaina Alspach, Marti Etheridge, Kelli Howard, Cory Kosel, Nick Leos, Monet Lerner, Justin Locklear, Omar Padilla, and Trey Pendergrass.

Performance Dates and Times:

a-? Friday, October 25 at 10:30 pm

a-? Saturday, October 25 at 10:30 pm

a-? Thursday, October 31 at 10:00 pm

a-? Friday, November 1 at 10:30 pm

a-? Saturday, November 2 at 10:30 pm

All performances will take place at Theatre Three in their downstairs space, Theatre Too. Theatre Three is located at 2800 Routh St., Dallas, TX 75201. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online through the Theatre Three Box Office, 214-871-3300. For more information, visit: https://www.theatre3dallas.com

Biographies of the creative team-Danielle Georgiou and Justin Locklear-can be found below.

The Danielle Georgiou Dance Group (DGDG) is an ensemble-based, collaborative dance theatre group that works within the ideas of contemporary dance and physical theatre. DGDG explores the experimental and avant-garde nature of dance and theatre in their creations of original dance musicals and dance plays. The artists of DGDG continually strive to transform themselves, either in image or skill. They work to create pieces that question what dance is and can be while pushing the boundaries of theatre. The Danielle Georgiou Dance Group was selected as Best Dance Troupe by the Dallas Observer for 2017 and 2015, and Best Dance Company for 2016 by the readers of D Magazine. As Artistic Director Danielle Georgiou says, "Technique is your foundation-not your identity."

Creative Team Biographies

Danielle Georgiou, Ph.D., is a first-generation Cypriot-American director, choreographer, and performer based in Dallas, TX. Her stage and video work deal with puzzles found in gender and cultural identity-vulnerability, deformity, and beauty. Her work has been performed and exhibited nationally in Texas, New York, California, Florida, and internationally in Scotland and Germany. In 2011, she created the performance project, the Danielle Georgiou Dance Group. With DGDG, Georgiou has produced and directed a series of collaborative, devised dance theatre productions and dance musicals. She is particularly interested in the interplay of performative elements and collaborative, devising techniques with a distinct effort toward eliciting a response from an audience. What has come forward is what she has labeled "dialogic dance theatre," work that encompasses methods that invite the audience to participate through interactive elements, immersive environments, and the use of social media to participate in post-show conversations. She encourages the performers and the audience to engage in a conversation while dancing, and that resulting dialogue becomes the environment.

In addition to being the Artistic Director of the Danielle Georgiou Dance Group, she is also the Movement Director for Very Good Dance Theatre and a Movement Coach and Intimacy Director for numerous theatre companies in Dallas-Fort Worth. She has been the artist in residence with the Dallas Public Library system, Richland College, and CentralTrak-The UT Dallas Artist Residency Program. She has written for The Dallas Morning News, The Dallas Observer, Dance/USA, and Art&Seek. She currently writes a monthly column, The Sixth Position for TheaterJones that discusses contemporary issues in dance and performance. She is Program Coordinator of the Dance Department at Eastfield College and a Guest Teacher in Movement with Southern Methodist University's Theatre Department. She was recently named Associate Artistic Director of Undermain Theatre.

Justin Locklear is an actor, director, and playwright based in Dallas, TX. He is the currently the Artist-In-Residence at The Ochre House Theatre, an experimental theatre producing only new works, including a bilingual Flamenco show. As a part of that residency-in addition to writing and acting-Justin designs puppets and is the Musical Director. He is also the Producer and Conceptual Artist of the award-winning contemporary dance theatre company, the Danielle Georgiou Dance Group. His first screenplay, Solider Plant, is currently in post-production to be released later in 2019. In 2014, he was voted Best Actor in the Dallas Observer's Best of Dallas Readers' Choice Awards, in 2012, he was selected as one of the "13 people to watch in 2013" by FD Luxe, Dallas Culture Map's "5 Best Actors in Dallas," and in 2011, he received the DFW Theater Critics Forum Emerging Artist Award. Justin has trained in clown at the Manitoulin Conservatory for Creation and Performance and has performed puppetry at the Prague Quadrennial. He holds a Bachelors in Fine Arts from Baylor University.





