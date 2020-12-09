Dallas Theater Center Announces Virtual Gala, STAGING JOY

Dallas Theater Center, the 2017 recipient of the Regional Theatre Tony Award, will move its annual fundraising gala online and make it free for everyone to attend. The virtual event, called "Staging Joy," will take place on Friday, February 5, 2021. The evening will feature past and present Dallas Theater Center stars, an inside look at the theater's adaptive and groundbreaking programming, an online auction, and a few surprises.

"It will be fun, inspiring, and engaging as always. By going virtual this year, we will make the event accessible to more people than ever before, from the comfort of their living rooms!" said gala co-chair Peter Altabef.

"Friends and guests will gather in Dallas and far beyond to virtually celebrate Dallas Theater Center's enduring innovation, creativity, and the crucial role it will play in reconnecting and healing our community," said co-chair Deborah McMurray. "We chose to name the event "Staging Joy" to highlight Dallas Theater Center's unique ability to excite, comfort, and inspire people across the spectrum."

Dallas Theater Center will also present the Linda and Bill Custard Award to Diane and Hal Brierley. This prestigious award celebrates a board member, staff member, community representative or artist that shows extraordinary, distinguished and long-time service to the theater. The Brierleys were meant to receive the award at the 2020 gala in recognition of more than 20 years of support to the theater and in celebration of the tenth anniversary of the naming of the Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company. Due to the cancellation of the 2020 gala, they will receive the award this season, especially fitting since the 2020-2021 season is designed to feature cast members from the Brierley Resident Acting Company.

"I have enthusiastically supported Dallas Theater Center for many years and we look forward to celebrating the joy and magic of theater in February. While we will be physically apart from our fellow theater lovers, distance cannot diminish the power that theater has to unite us," said Diane Brierley.

This year's online auction will be available several weeks prior to the event and feature an expanded group of items. While the event is free to the public, underwriting and sponsorship opportunities with benefits including a special dinner from Salum Restaurant and hand selected wines from HALL Wines are now available starting at $500. Contributions raised support Dallas Theater Center's 2020-2021 artistic season as well as its education and community engagement programs like Project Discovery and Public Works Dallas. To join in the fun and help Dallas Theater Center meet its gala fundraising goal, please visit https://my.dallastheatercenter.org/donate/contribute2.