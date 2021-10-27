Dallas Theater Center Announces THE SUPREME LEADER Beginning October 28th
Dallas Theater Center (DTC) proudly presents the world premiere of The Supreme Leader. The new comedy by Don X. Nguyen begins performances on October 28 at the Kalita Humphreys Theater.
While in boarding school in Switzerland, Kim Jong-Un learns he's next in line as The Supreme Leader after his older brother's career-ending trip to Tokyo Disneyland. But he must prove himself. Under the watchful eye of his minder, he sets his paintbrush aside to spy on his pretty American friend Sophie. Will "Oony" get the girl? Will he make his father proud? Set in the snow globe world of stinky cheese and mountain climbing, this coming-of-age comedy imagines Kim Jong-Un's final throes of youth before his fateful return to North Korea.
