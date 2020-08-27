Dallas Summer Musicals to Offer Virtual Benefit Performance of HERSHEY FELDER AS GEORGE GERSHWIN ALONE

Tune in on Sunday, September 13 at 7pm CST.

Dallas Summer Musicals announced today that it is one of a select group of U.S. arts organizations participating in the livestream event, Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone - Live from Florence to be streamed live on Sunday, September 13 at 7 p.m. CST. Tickets are on sale now.

Tickets are $55 per household and include access to the livestream performance plus one additional week of on-demand viewing of a video recording of the livestream, available beginning one hour after the live broadcast ends. Tickets are available exclusively online at DallasSummerMusicals.org. After purchase, patrons will receive a link and password to view the livestream.

"We are now venturing into our third livestream event since our theater has remained closed due to the pandemic, and we are proud to participate, for the second time, in my good friend Hershey Felder's inspiring livestream event, honoring the work of George Gershwin, whom you might know as the composer of An American in Paris, Porgy and Bess, and many other great works-not to mention the namesake of one of Broadway's most famous theaters," said Ken Novice, president of Dallas Summer Musicals. "While our doors may remain closed physically, they are open virtually to events like these that will help propel our organization forward in this uncertain time."

George Gershwin Alone has had over 3,000 performances worldwide, including Broadway, London's West End, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Diego, San Francisco, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and more. Following up the successful livestreams of Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin and Hershey Felder: Beethoven, acclaimed performer Hershey Felder will present his one-man show, Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone - Live from Florence, to be streamed live to benefit U.S. arts organizations.

George Gershwin Alone tells the story of America's great composer, who with the groundbreaking Rhapsody In Blue, made a "Lady out of Jazz." The show incorporates the composer's best-known songs from "The Man I Love" and "Someone to Watch Over Me," through the hits of An American In Paris and Porgy and Bess, to a complete performance of Rhapsody In Blue. As the only actor-musician to create the role of George Gershwin on the stage, and with over three-thousand performances, from California to Broadway to London's West End, for the first time, Hershey Felder will bring George Gershwin to life on the stage of one of Europe's oldest and most famous theaters, Teatro della Pergola. Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone - Live from Florence is produced by Hershey Felder Presents: Live from Florence.

George Gershwin was born in 1898 to Russian-Jewish immigrant parents in Brooklyn. Together, he and his brother Ira wrote standards such as "The Man I Love," "Someone to Watch Over Me," "Embraceable You," "Fascinating Rhythm," "I Got Rhythm," "'S Wonderful" and "They Can't Take That Away from Me." His groundbreaking opera, Porgy and Bess, is now considered an American classic. All told, George Gershwin wrote more than 1,000 songs for the stage and screen as well as works for the opera house and the symphony orchestra. In 1937, Gershwin died of an undiagnosed brain tumor at the age of 38, never knowing how famous and beloved he and his work would become.

Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone - Live from Florence features the music and lyrics of George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin, with a book by Hershey Felder. The production is directed by Stefano deCarli and Felder, adapted from the stage play directed by Joel Zwick. The Associate Director is Trevor Hay. Scenic design is by Hershey Felder. Film production and live editing is by the DeCarli Live film company. Live broadcast and sound design production are by Erik Carstensen. Meghan Maiya is director of broadcasting & special projects.

