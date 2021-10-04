Dallas Summer Musicals and Dallas ISD Announce District-Wide STEAM Education Program Themed to HAMILTON

Dallas Summer Musicals, Dallas Independent School District and a consortium of generous underwriters announced today a district-wide STEAM education program themed around the Broadway musical HAMILTON.

Over the course of multiple weeks, 3,400 theatre students and teachers from 25 Dallas ISD High Schools will participate in specially created curriculum that relates to the HAMILTON production. The lesson plan culminates with all the participating students and teachers attending a full performance of HAMILTON at the Music Hall at Fair Park, where the show will play from November 16 through December 5, 2021.

The program was borne of a growing partnership between DSM and Dallas ISD, which strives to provide students access to "the spirit of Broadway" through a wide array of programs and initiatives.

"We fundamentally believe that theatre education programs can be transformative for students, and not just those that hope to pursue acting. Theatre work teaches collaboration, empathy, logic, and a myriad of other life and career skills," said Ken Novice, DSM President. "DSM takes great pride in its education programs and in the consortium of partners we have brought together to make this particular program happen."

"As educators know, and research has repeatedly confirmed, the performing arts have an amazing potential to reach students in ways that make a lasting impact on their lives," said Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa. "We are fortunate and grateful for generous partners such as Dallas Summer Musicals and the T.D. Jakes Foundation whose support is underwriting this project. In-class technical theatre instruction followed by the opportunity to view an award-winning performance of this caliber promises to make this experience one our students will long remember."

The T.D. Jakes Foundation, a Dallas-based nonprofit that focuses on exposing young people in underserved communities to STEAM education and careers, will furnish access to the STEAM curriculum as an extension of the foundation's virtual STEAM Academy and has provided funding for this project, with the support of Frito-Lay.

"We couldn't be more pleased to support this program," said Chairman T.D. Jakes, founder of his eponymous foundation. "I've always believed that the arts can serve as a conduit to STEM careers. We are grateful that, with the help of our national STEAM partner iDTech and funding through Frito-Lay, we are able to expose children from underrepresented communities to the majesty of performing arts while also providing them with the tools and skills to succeed in an increasingly digital world."

Inspired by the opportunity to create collective impact in serving the youth of our community, The Moody Foundation and The Meadows Foundation have also made significant contributions to underwrite this project. Funding from The Meadows Foundation honors Eloise Meadows Rouse, a former schoolteacher and a long-time member of DSM's board of trustees.

Additional project funding is being provided by The Addy Foundation, Fichtenbaum Charitable Trust, Dallas Independent School District, the Holloway Family Foundation, H-E-B/Central Market, Dallas Education Foundation, and the DSM Women's Ensemble and the Give A Kid A Seat campaign.