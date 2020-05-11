Dallas Summer Musicals Reschedules JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, Postpones THE CHER SHOW

THE CHER SHOW, originally scheduled for July 6-18, 2021 at the Music Hall at Fair Park, will not be included in Dallas Summer Musicals' (DSM) 20/21 Broadway season. The production has postponed its national tour with new dates to be announced. DSM's previously postponed engagement of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will now play in place of THE CHER SHOW as part of the 20/21 Broadway season, July 6-18, 2021 at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

DSM is in the process of contacting all ticket holders, event organizers, employees, contractors, partners and other stakeholders impacted by this rescheduling, and asks for the public's support and continued adherence to safe and healthy practices already widely publicized.

DSM is still working with the producers of RENT to reschedule performances in Dallas, and will be in touch as soon as possible with an update for ticket holders. All performances for the remaining shows in Dallas Summer Musicals' season are expected to go on as scheduled. Should anything change, an update will be sent to all impacted ticket holders.

Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and award winning choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

Featuring award-winning music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You