Dallas Opera Presents FLIGHT, March 4

The Dallas Opera has secured the cabin and announced takeoff for Flight, the opera based on the real-life story that also inspired Steven Spielberg's The Terminal. The Dallas premiere of Jonathan Dove and April De Angelis' contemporary masterpiece opens at the Winspear Opera House on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 7:30pm, with subsequent performances on Sunday, March 6 (2pm), Wednesday, March 9 (7:30pm), and Saturday, March 12 (7:30pm).

"We are excited to present Flight to Dallas audiences for the first time," said Ian Derrer, TDO's Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO. "This production of Jonathan Dove's new classic is a charming snapshot of airport terminal life with its vivid characters, unusual predicaments, and surprising humanity."

Flight's world-renowned cast arrives at The Dallas Opera as local favorites and first-time visitors including John Holiday (Refugee, TDO debut), Abigail Rethwisch (Controller), Deanne Meek (Older Woman, TDO debut), Elena Villalón (Tina, TDO debut), Andrew Stenson (Bill), Will Liverman (Steward), Kristen Choi (Stewardess, TDO debut), Seth Carico (Minskman, TDO debut), Catherine Martin (Minskwoman, TDO debut), and Zachary James (Immigration Officer, TDO debut).

Music Director Emmanuel Villaume leads The Dallas Opera Orchestra in the score composed by Jonathan Dove, with libretto by April De Angelis. Kristine McIntyre returns to the production as director, R. Keith Brumley is set designer, Jonathan Knipscher is costume designer, Barry Steele is lighting and projection designer, and David Zimmerman is wig and makeup designer.